British-born businessman on FBI’s Most Wanted list jailed for two years over £480,000 supercar scam

A British-born businessman who was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list after being on the run for five years has been sentenced to two years in prison for committing a £480,000 luxury car scam.

Afzal Khan, 40, fled the US after he was accused of defrauding a string of customers and financial companies at a car dealership he ran in New Jersey.

The businessman, originally from Edinburgh, surrendered to authorities in the United Arab Emirates in February 2020 and was flown back to America.

Khan admitted the massive fraud involving supercars including Lamborghinis, Porsches and Rolls Royces.

Khan was sentenced to two years in prison in the US District Court of New Jersey and sentenced on Wednesday to confiscation of £955,000.

After his release, he will also be under surveillance for three years.

The flamboyant businessman, known to his clients as “Bobby,” opened the Emporio Motor Group in New Jersey in 2013 and remained highly visible.

Khan appeared on the US reality series ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ and counted cast members of the show among his clients.

Police and FBI attempted to arrest Khan at his New Jersey home in October 2014, but were unable to locate him. He was subsequently placed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted ‘White Collar Criminals’ List

The court heard how he got loans from a bank for cars that he never delivered, but for which the buyer was still responsible.

He also received loans for cars that were delivered, but for which neither he nor Emporio had any documents of ownership.

As a result, the buyers of these cars were liable for the loan, but they were unable to register the vehicles.

Khan also offered to sell cars for customers, but then did not return the cars or give any money from the car sales.

He admitted that as a result of his actions – which took place between December 2013 and September 2014 – he exposed the bank involved to a possible loss of at least £480,000.

Khan was born in Edinburgh to Pakistani parents and moved to the US more than 20 years ago.

In a statement, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey said: “A man from Atlantic County, New Jersey, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for his role in committing fraudulent activities through his car dealership.

Afzal Khan, also known as ‘Bobby Khan’ 40, previously pleaded guilty via videoconference before US District Judge William J. Martini to the first charge of a charge accusing him of wire fraud.

From at least December 2013 to September 2014 Khan, through his car dealership, Emporio Motor Group of Ramsey, New Jersey, was involved in defrauding lenders and customers.

In addition to the jail term, Judge Martini Khan sentenced him to three years of supervised release and ordered a $1.1 million forfeiture. Refund will be determined later.’