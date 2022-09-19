Mourners packed into British pubs and restaurants from 5.30am this morning to report on Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Her Majesty’s death sparked a huge flood of emotions, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathered outside Buckingham Palace and a myriad of cities around the world.

The Churchill in Midtown, New York City, opened its doors in the early hours to allow people to mark the monarchs passing, despite the five-hour time difference with the UK.

Brits and Americans gathered to sip pints and enjoy a snack while watching the historic moment live.

Outside Tea & Sympathy, an English restaurant, large screens were set up so customers could enjoy their traditional tea and cake while following the events on BBC.

On Monday morning, a cutout of the Queen and Union Jack bunting was seen around the restaurants.

Jean Shariroff dressed all in black with a matching hat as she booked part of the pub to host breakfast for her friends to watch the funeral

Mourners at Tea and Sympathy got emotional as they watched the monarch’s casket travel to Windsor Castle for the last time

Punters at The Churchill in Midtown, New York City, were treated to an all-English tub and a Beefeater gin martini

Gloomy mourners watched the procession of the coffin of the princes going for the last time to Windsor Castle.

Dozens of people flocked to the British-run eateries and bars to pay their respects after paying floral tributes to the frost when she died last week.

Tea in traditional china, cakes and sandwiches were made available, as well as fish and chips and English breakfast foods for those making the early morning journey.

Mary Kallen told DailyMail.com: ‘I’m here because it’s home, it’s a place to come with like-minded people to celebrate the Queen and her life and look ahead with hope.

“I grew up with her, she’s the only monarch I’ve ever known. She symbolized consistency, she was always there and I think she was decency, morality, and she stayed above the fray.

“Everything that has happened in her family, she was an incredible role model of decency. The funeral was very moving. I felt that while it was an incredible state affair, it was really an intimate family affair.”

Punters at The Churchill gathered to watch the procession on the screens around the pub, which is decorated with memorabilia dedicated to the Queen and Winston Churchill.

They ate English fries, with baked beans, tomato, bacon and egg, as well as a martini made with Beefeater gin.

They also put the royal coat of arms of the English flag on the front of the pub next to a Beefeater statue of

BBC coverage was streamed at Tea and Sympathy, which also opened its doors early in the morning

Many people were quick to raise a glass to Her Majesty, surrounded by royal memorabilia and flags

Outside the pub, they put up a sign next to their Beefeater statue, which read ‘Rest in Peace Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, 1926 to 2022’.

They also placed the royal coats of arms of the English flag on the front of the pub, rather than a flag created for the Queen’s Jubilee – which had been a place of honor when her death was announced.

Pub owner Scott Robertson, a British expat, from Stoke-on-Trent, previously said the pub wanted to do something for the Queen and has fond memories of Her Majesty.

He added that it’s ‘what Brits do’ when something happens, ‘we all love to get together and have a pint’.

A digital billboard in Times Square also showed ABC’s live coverage of the event, as well as her image featured on the Nasdaq billboard.

Monuments around the world were also lit up last week to mark the monarch’s death at age 96, including the Empire State Building in New York.

Many American publications had a live stream of the funeral in which the Royals gathered to pay their respects to the Queen for the last time.

A portatir of the Queen took first place in The Churchill pub, where customers watched the funeral service

Lots of people got up in the early hours to walk to the pub which opened its doors at 5:30am

A notice on the board outside the bar marked the dates of the Queen’s life, as well as a word of thanks

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill attended the service to pay their respects, with many congregation members arriving up to three hours early.

Thousands lined the streets to pay their respects in London, while millions around the world tuned in to witness Her Majesty’s final journey.

Most of the VIPs arrived by bus and met at the Royal Hospital Chelsea before being put on a bus to central London.

British ministers – past and present – were among the first arrivals, including Nadham Zahawi, Ben Wallace and Jacob Rees-Mogg. But US President Jo Biden went to the Abbey in The Beast – his bombproof limousine, commonly known as ‘The Beast’.

Michael and Carole Middleton, the parents of Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrived two hours early for the service, followed by Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Consort’s son, Camilla.

They were also on a bus together – despite their close ties to the royal family. Celebrities at the funeral include TV personality Bear Grylls.

Funeral flowers in the abbey featured myrtle, which, according to royal tradition, was used in the queen’s bridal bouquet.

The huge white and green blooms included Asiatic lilies, gladiolus, alstroemeria, Eustoma and foliage of English oak, weeping birch and the sprigs of myrtle.