British artist Sam Fender cancels North American tour after his mental health nosedived

Sam Fender canceled a number of upcoming US headline appearances to focus on his mental health.

The 28-year-old rising star was set to perform in Seattle, Portland and Vancouver this month before supporting British band Florence and the Machine at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

But the Geordie singer-songwriter withdrew from the remaining dates after his mental health took a nosedive as his friends and colleagues were concerned about his well-being.

He said: ‘It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate a discussion about mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take the time to take care of my own mental health.

“I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t done anything that touched me deeply.

“It is impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it is exhausting to feign happiness and well-being for the sake of business.”

Fender told Twitter and Instagram that he was “eternally overwhelmed by the love and support of our fans” and was angry at letting them down.

The North Shields artist previously said the name of the second album Seventeen Going Under was influenced by his mental health issues and his therapy sessions.

On social media, he added: “The state of my well-being is starting to influence everything I do, including my appearances (and) I refuse to go out and not give everything EVERY time because you all deserve nothing less.”

The singer songwriter said his future UK record store dates would not go ahead, but were intended to “work something out” for cardholders.

Fender said he was “super excited” to play in Australia at the end of November and “everything that comes in 2023” as he expected his scheduled show at Newcastle’s St James Park to be “f****** incredible”. to be.

He continued in his post, on a black background with white text: “I can’t express how grateful we are to have such an amazing fan base. I have met quite a few of you over the years and those encounters have really restored my faith in humanity, you all sound like a f***. Me and the boys are burned out and need this time. Thank you for always staying with us.’

Beneath the surge of support in his comments section was a post from Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, who said: ‘This is beautiful. We (heart emoji) you. Take care of yourself.’

Fender supported mental health awareness through his music and told NME in 2018 about tackling his struggles in his first album single Dead Boys.

He said, “I remember especially as a kid growing up or as a young teenager if I ever cried or got upset in front of someone I would be so humiliated.

“I would be so mad at myself for being upset and then it would just be a catch 22 situation.

“It’s that attitude that keeps men from talking and keeps men from turning to each other. Me and my friends are very, very close.

“Men should just be open and not emasculate each other.”