British actor Sean Bean, 63, says ‘intimacy coaches’ are ruining Hollywood sex scenes

Sean Bean has said that intimacy coordinators “mess up” Hollywood sex scenes by spoiling the spontaneity and reducing it to “a technical exercise.”

Intimacy coaches were introduced to protect actresses after the #MeToo campaign and have played a key role in creating sizzling sex scenes for hit dramas including Bridgerton and Normal People.

But Game of Thrones star Bean, 63, who has filmed many explicit sex scenes during his career, said: “I can imagine it slowing down its thrust.

“Ha, not the thrust, that’s the wrong word. It would spoil the spontaneity,” he explained.

“It would slow me down more because it draws attention to things – someone saying, ‘Do this, put your hand there, touching their thing…’

“I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone making it a technical exercise.”

Bean’s most notable sex scene was with Joely Richardson in a 1993 adaptation of DH Lawrence’s novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

He said, “Lady Chatterley was spontaneous. It was joy. We had good chemistry between us, and we knew what we were doing was unusual because she was married, I was married.

“But we followed the story. We were trying to convey the truth of what DH Lawrence wrote.”

Sex scene coaches are mandatory at the BBC and have been praised by actresses including Daisy Edgar-Jones, who starred in the daring BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s 2020 novel Normal People.

Edgar-Jones has previously said that having an intimacy coach was “brilliant” because their job was “to worry about how [the sex scenes] would work and we just showed up, did the choreography and kept going’.

But Bean said the importance of intimacy counselors “depends on the actress.”