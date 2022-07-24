Britain’s top airline bosses trade jibes over who is to blame for the summer travel chaos

Two of Britain’s most prominent airline bosses have been engaged in a bitter exchange of insults this weekend over who is responsible for the chaos in summer travel.

Former Heathrow chairman Sir Nigel Rudd and ex-BA boss Willie Walsh have become entangled in queues after weeks of canceled flights and passengers waiting for hours for their bags.

Rudd wrote to The Mail on Sunday after Walsh complained to the newspaper last weekend that Heathrow’s recent crackdown was “farce” and that limits on the number of passengers allowed through the airport was “a terrible way of doing business.” He also described Heathrow’s bosses as “a bunch of idiots.”

But Rudd, chairman of Heathrow until 2016, has broken the cover to even the score. He says Walsh ‘destroyed’ the British Airways brand during his tenure and turned it into a ‘smiling stock’. “I’m relieved to see BA’s current management team flushing its approach down the toilet,” he added.

Heathrow has a limit on daily flights that will be in effect until after the mid-October period, raising fears of cancellations and travel woes well into the fall

Former Heathrow chairman Sir Nigel Rudd (left) and ex-BA boss Willie Walsh (right) argue over canceled flights

Rudd recalled his time as chairman of the airport group and said he wanted to “fight back” but was advised against doing so. “The prevailing view was that we couldn’t, as he was our biggest customer,” he added. “I wish I had ignored that advice and showed him what he was: a person who destroyed a great brand and started a company that is synonymous with bad service.”

Walsh was chief executive of British Airways, then headed its parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG), from 2011 to 2021. The 60-year-old Irishman now heads the International Air Transport Association, which represents hundreds of airlines around the world.

He told the MoS last week: ‘I think they’ [Heathrow] should have been better prepared. It is a farce to impose these restrictions on airlines at the last minute, when in many cases they have sold tickets. It’s a terrible way to do business.’

Under the new plans, the number of daily flights departing and arriving at Heathrow will be limited to 1,100 until August 31

After being notified of the letter’s publication, Walsh added last night, “I will continue to address them and enjoy exposing their failures.”

But Rudd, 75, said: ‘The biggest problem facing the aviation system in Europe this summer is a shortage of airline ground handlers. Precisely because airlines have squeezed increasingly tight contracts from their ground handlers for too long, there is a shortage of people willing to work for them.

“Willie would be wise to start making every effort to get his airlines to invest more in their ground handlers, rather than pass the bill on to someone else.”