Britain's most tattooed man says he was 'hidden from managers' at work because of his extensive ink

Britain’s most tattooed man has spoken out about how his extensive collection of body modifications has resulted in unfair treatment in the workplace.

Birmingham-based Matthew Whelan, who is also known as King Body Art, kingofinkland79 or B-art, has tattooed around 90 per cent of his body and spent more than £40,000 on the extensive inks.

And although he says he likes being a ‘living piece of art’, his unique appearance has attracted unwelcome attention over the years.

In addition to having difficulty finding work at times, the tattoo fan says he has been treated differently from his colleagues while in employment.

In a recent interview with Daily StarKing Body Art revealed that while working in a call centre, when managers came to look around the office floor, he was ‘shuffled from one office to another’.

Matthew Whelan (pictured), who is also known as King Body Art, kingofinkland79 or B-art, has tattoos covering around 90 per cent of his body – and says he has an unusual look

The body modification fan (seen here in a recent Instagram video) says he has suffered from several problems as a result of his unique appearance, struggles to find work and is even a victim of violence

He explained: ‘The managers came up so they decided to move the office around.

‘The person they made to move was me. I was moved from one end of the office down to the bottom when the managers come up.’

In the past, he has also spoken about the difficulties in finding work, said i 2015 that it was something he had struggled with.

“Personally, I have a really hard time getting my head around it because there are companies out there that hire people on a profit,” he said.

‘There is [body] modified friendly companies. But most people are like, “Look at these people! You look different than everyone else in our office. You’re different. You don’t fit our criteria. We’re not hiring you.” It is frustrating.’

However, King Body Art’s experiences in the workplace do not represent the most extreme reactions he has faced as a result of how he looks.

Talking to the independent in 2017 he revealed that he was stabbed in Birmingham in 2009.

He said: ‘Reactions can range from astonishment to hate crimes. [The stabbing] showed me that every day is a bonus and people are only here for a limited time.’

Then and Now: King Body Art (pictured left now and just before his body transformation) got his first tattoo at 16

According to his interview with the Daily Star, the body modification fan has since found work as a model and actor.

However, he says his appearance can lead to typecasting, and he is often cast in roles as a prisoner.

During a performance at long-running BBC series Doctors, he was cast as a prisoner.

As King Body Art said, he is unlikely to appear in period programs like Downton Abbey unless one of the characters ‘trips out’.

Among his body modifications, King Body Art has dyed both of his eye whites black.

He’s also had his nipples removed so tattoo artists have a smoother canvas to work on and has a crown-shaped implant embedded under the skin of his right hand.

The 42-year-old has plans for further changes and recently shared photos on Instagram of a small black tattoo, telling followers that he plans to cover other tattoos with dark ink (in a process known as ‘blacking’) in the future.