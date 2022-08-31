Britain’s spy agency originally refused to block Snowden’s leaks despite a late night call from NSA

The NSA failed with a panicky late-night phone call to pressure their UK ghost counterparts to speed up the publication of Edward Snowden’s infamous 2013 leaks, a new book says.

Sir Iain Lobban, the head of the Government’s Headquarters for Communications (GCHQ), received a phone call early in the morning of June 6, 2013, requesting that relations between the Five Eyes partners would come under pressure. Guardian report.

The British newspaper The Guardian would reveal that the NSA and GCHQ had secretly collected massive telephone and internet communications, including the embarrassing revelation that they had been spying on G20 allies and partners.

But Lobban refused to give in to US pressure to use his agency to censor the press, regardless of the potential damage it could cause and the lives it could endanger.

These are the claims published Thursday in a new book, The Secret History of Five Eyes, by filmmaker and investigative journalist Richard Kerbaj.

Edward Snowden, an NSA contractor, leaked very harmful and embarrassing information to newspapers in 2013 and then fled to Russia

GCHQ chief Sir Iain Lobban, pictured before a parliamentary committee in 2014, refused to use his desk to probe the newspaper stories publishing Edward Snowden’s leaks, a new book says.

The incident was one of many disagreements between the Five Eyes partners that strained relations and caused rifts as they clashed over principles, methods and national security.

The book claims that Lobban, well aware of the importance of the “special relationship” between the UK and US intelligence services, nevertheless believed that the “The proposal to urge a newspaper to nail the article for the sake of the NSA seemed a step too far.”

“It was neither the purpose of his agency nor his own to deal with NSA public relations,” Kerbaj writes.

However, pressure was clearly exerted on other government points, as then Prime Minister David Cameron threatened in October 2013 to choke the narrative through injunctions or other “tougher measures” to stop further publication of Snowden’s leaks about the activities of the NSA and GCHQ.

Among Snowden’s blockbuster leaks were claims that US and UK intelligence agencies had successfully cracked much of the online encryption that millions of people relied on to protect their personal data and communications.

The book reveals other moments of tension between the allies, such as when General Keith Alexander, Lobban’s counterpart as head of the NSA, did not even inform the British that Snowden was the source of the Guardian’s stories.

Lobban, who had started a mole hunt within his own organization, GCHQ, only found out after Snowden, a Hawaii-based government contractor, voluntarily went public.

The British signals intelligence agency, Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), which was found to have participated in the massive private data and communications

“It was a chilling reminder of how important you are, or how important you are,” a senior British intelligence insider said in the book.

The other members of Five Eyes, the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand signal intelligence services, were also exposed by the leaks and also accused of spying on allies such as then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

There was outrage among the Five Eyes that a contractor like Snowden, who works as a computer systems administrator, could gain access to their embarrassing secrets.

It was also revealed that, as a result of outsourcing by the US government, there were 1.5 million Americans with the highest security clearance, such as Snowden.

In a rare interview about his 2014 retirement, Lobban stated that there would never be a UK version of Edward Snowden because GCHQ treats contractors ‘as if they were people’.

When Five Eyes officials met in Australia in the summer of 2013, it was only the British representative who dared to question the US practices that led to the Snowden leaks.

But the power dynamics between the five countries were evident, as they all feared being cut off from the vital flow of NSA funding and intelligence.

Sir Kim Darroch, the UK’s former National Security Adviser, is quoted in the book as saying, ‘The US gives us more than we give them, so we just have to carry on with it.’