Britain’s poorest will save just 63p a month from Liz Truss’s vow to reverse National Insurance hike

Plans to reverse the National Insurance hike in April will save Britain’s poorest just 63 pence a month, Liz Truss was warned today.

The government is expected to scrap the 1.25 percentage point hike after just six months on Friday in a bid to help ease the cost of living crisis.

But the respected think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies said today that the move to be confirmed by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will help the wealthy the most.

People who earn more than £100,000 a year will benefit the most, saving about £150 a month, IFS senior research economist Tom Waters told the Times.

He also warned that other measures expected to be unveiled, including pushing forward a 1-cent income tax cut, would also benefit middle earners the most.

Instead, he said it would be “more progressive” to raise the tax threshold so that the poorest pay nothing.

“Rolling back the recent NICs” [national insurance contributions] The increase would benefit richer households more than poorer ones, even as part of their income,” said Mr Waters.

“For example, the richest tenth would earn about £1,800 a year, or 1.7 percent of their income, and the poorest tenth about £7 a year, less than 0.1 percent of their income.”

Mr. Kwarteng plans to announce a tax cut bonanza in this week’s emergency mini-budget, which may include an accelerated 1 pence income tax cut.

Whitehall sources said Mr Kwarteng is drafting a ‘very spicy’ £30bn package of measures that will reflect Prime Minister Liz Truss’ desire to deliver a ‘in time for the next general election, which is expected to take place’. spurt for growth’. by the fall of 2024.

In addition to Ms Truss’ promises to reverse the recent increase in National Insurance by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and a corporate tax freeze, Mr Kwarteng is also considering Mr Sunak’s plan to cut the basic income tax rate by 1 cent advance from 20p to 19p in the pound.

Mr Sunak said in March that this would come into effect in two years.

The sources said Mr Kwarteng also planned a “knockout surprise measure” – described as a “real rabbit out of the hat moment” – which has been the subject of extensive, secret discussions between Ms Truss and her chancellor.

In addition, according to the sun on sundayWith the tax incentives of Ms. Truss and Mr. Kwarteng, new ‘investment zones’ will be announced.

The paper reported that these ultra-low-tax and low-regulated parts of Britain could also reduce personal taxes — such as national insurance or income tax — for those living and working in these areas.

Number 10 would consider plans with those ministers, in favor of the proposals, believing it would boost growth in disadvantaged areas, create jobs and help the Tories in their ‘leveling up’ mission.

Companies moving to and investing in the new zones — similar to Mr Sunak’s “freeports” agenda, but with “rocket boosters” — will cut taxes and be freed from bureaucracy, such as scheduling restrictions and environmental regulations.

It is hoped that this can accelerate housing construction and infrastructure projects.

Friday’s mini-Budget comes at the end of a week in which Ms. Truss will strive to revive her premiership.

She had been Prime Minister for just over 48 hours before the Queen’s death plunged the country into a period of national mourning.

Following Her Majesty’s funeral this morning, Mrs. Truss will travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where she will hold a series of meetings with fellow world leaders, such as US President Joe Biden.

Her government will then announce action on Wednesday on energy costs for businesses, outline action to tackle NHS backlogs on Thursday and launch their fiscal stimulus on Friday.

The MPs then leave Westminster for the Labor and Tory party conferences.