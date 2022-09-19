Britain’s and motorways empty ahead of the Queen’s funeral

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

UK roads and motorways came to a standstill during rush hour Monday morning as commuters stayed at home or camped overnight to watch the queen’s funeral.

London’s motorways were nearly deserted after a slew of road closures were imposed by the Met Police, advising tourists and locals wishing to drive through the capital to check before traveling.

Most trips in and around the city are limited to a few large buses with darkened windows that criss-cross the streets around Westminster Abbey.

As of 9:30 a.m., some buses appeared to be carrying military officers in ceremonial attire that were spotted in and around Parliament Square and Birdcage Walk.

Meanwhile, to the north, the M62 linking Manchester and Liverpool was nearly deserted, while a normally packed contrast-room system on Birmingham’s Aston Expressway was nearly empty of vehicles.

On today’s public holiday – which was granted by King Charles and given the green light by the accession council – a large number of businesses will close that day, including shops, restaurants and pubs.

The M62 linking Manchester to Liverpool was deserted and nearly empty as commuters stayed at home or camped for the Queen’s funeral at 11am

Junction, A1M/A14 was also very bare on Monday morning as the nation mourned the loss of Britain’s longest serving monarch

Another snapshot of the M62 usually packed with vehicles traveling between Manchester and Liverpool. Meanwhile, a slew of businesses including retail, hospitality and entertainment closed their doors today for the state funeral in London

Streets in the heart of Liverpool were empty this morning. The news comes after a number of roads in and around the city will close next week

The M60 motorway, Manchester’s ring road, which surrounds the large city to the north, was almost empty this morning

Sections of the M60 linking Liverpool, Salford, Irlam and parts of Trafford fell silent on Bank Holiday Monday. The news comes as the country grinds to a halt as trash cans, driving tests and a number of hospital appointments have canceled their services for the day.

The streets of Manchester were deserted this morning as the vast majority of shops are closed for the Queen’s funeral

Despite the deserted roads to the north, large crowds flocked to central London for the funeral service this morning, with City Hall officials giving a warning at 7.30am.

Travel in and around the City of London is limited to a few large buses with darkened windows that criss-cross the streets around Westminster Abbey

On the M62 between Liverpool and Manchester no cars have been spotted. Meanwhile, some of the city’s major retail employers, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi, are closing their supermarkets for a day.

A usually full counter-current system on Birmingham’s Aston Expressway from Spaghetti Junction to the city is nearly empty of vehicles as people stay home to watch The Queen’s state funeral

Meanwhile, trains to London from Newcastle had been abandoned, despite fears that additional carriages would be needed for the funeral.

Major railway companies expanded their services so that more people could travel to the capital to pay their respects.

Night trains have also been added let mourners return home, but now they may not be needed.

Reports suggested Durham station was busy yesterday with people choosing to go down at the weekend a day in advance.

A passenger, taking the train from Newcastle at 4am, was greeted by an empty Central Station with more people returning from a night out than on their way to London.

He said: ‘Hush here so far with 40 minutes until the first train leaves for London.

“I’m amazed how quiet this train is. More people go home from a night out than to London. Potential mourners looking to beat the crowds are already in the capital.”

At the same time garbage collection, driving tests and a number of hospital appointments have also all been scrapped, while there are closures at English Heritage and National Trust sites

Supermarket stores including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi are among those closing their supermarket stores for today.