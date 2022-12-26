Britain’s longest hospitalized Covid patient spends THIRD Christmas away from family

Steve’s family is renovating his wife’s home and optimistic he will return in 2023

Britain’s longest hospitalized Covid patient spent a third Christmas away from his family, but his twin still hopes he will come home this year.

Steve Laviniere, 59, and his twin brother Bobby, both popular London house music DJs, contracted the virus in March 2020 after playing a gig in Madrid and being put on a ventilator.

While Bobby was taken off a ventilator after seven days and took two months to recover from the virus, Steve suffered multiple organ failure and inflammation of the brain and remains hospitalized. He cannot walk and must be fed through a tube.

Despite Steve being hospitalized for nearly three years and requiring 24-hour care, Bobby says his brother’s resilience is a “miracle” and that “everything is moving in the right direction.”

Steve – who appeared in Kate Garraway’s ITV documentary, Finding Derek – was hospitalized with Covid just three days after then Prime Minister Boris Johnson first put the UK on lockdown.

Medics put the DJ in an induced coma and he suffered a rare neurological condition called acute hemorrhagic leukoencephalitis (AHLE).

Bobby claims that people with AHLE ‘don’t normally survive a week’ and thinks it’s a ‘miracle’ that his brother is still alive.

Knowing that “it could be a lot worse,” the family is optimistic that they will take Steve home this year.

“His soul is still here, I know he can still hear us and we’re doing our best to get him home,” said Bobby. The mirror.

“In the past three weeks, his wife saw him move his toe — that kind of thing shows he can respond.”

He added: “Everything is moving in the right direction. He’s out there fighting, I’m sure.’

Steve goes home for a few hours every eight weeks, but now his family believes he can come home for good next summer, Bobby told the paper.

The family has been given permission to make renovations to the house where Steve lived with his wife, Julie, allowing him to return to the residence.

Initially, once the renovations are complete, Steve goes home for the weekends. It is unclear what his home care plan will look like after that.

The family has raised more than £35,000 in an appeal to raise money for renovations. Bobby hopes they can raise another £30,000.

He says the “love and support” the family received during Steve’s treatment “has kept me going.”

Bobby is working to create the Bobby and Steve Foundation, which he believes will support people with neurological conditions.