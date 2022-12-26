Britain’s house price roller coaster: How prices have risen by up to 20 PERCENT since Covid

Rising inflation following the long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war with Ukraine have caused a rollercoaster ride for the British property market over the past three years.

House prices have soared by up to 20 percent in some areas of the UK since 2019, with the biggest increases seen in the south-east and south-west of England, according to Rightmove.

And the tumultuous ride for home buyers will only continue, as the latest predictions from the Office for Budget Responsibility have forecast a nine percent drop by the third quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, young first-time buyers face negative equity fears, when a home is worth less than an owner borrowed to pay for it, after taking out risky mortgages in 2020 and 2021.

As many as 90,000 first-time homeowners could be barred from remortgaging their homes because they’ve fallen into negative net worth, an analysis suggests.

The South West has seen the biggest rise in house prices since 2019, with the median cost of a home rising 20%, from £294,000 in 2019 to £353,852 over the past year, according to Rightmove.

The South East follows close behind, with a median house price of £478,188, up 18% from the 2019 level of £403,980.

The most expensive median house price over the past year was in central London at £1.7m. The city as a whole saw a 14 percent price increase from before Covid.

At the other end of the scale, the North East has only seen a seven per cent increase in house prices, from £169,894 to £180,984 since 2019.

However, the OBR has forecast a nine percent drop for the third quarter of 2024, driven by “significantly higher mortgage rates, as well as the broader economic downturn.”

That would take the median house price to around £268,450, wiping out price increases over the past 12 months.

Predictions from the Office for Budget Responsibility have now suggested that prices will fall by £26,550 by summer 2024.

Median home prices already fell 1.4 percent a month in November, marking the biggest drop since June 2020.

House price expert Nick Karamanlis, a former director of Stirling Ackroyd, said: “The market was stagnant during the pandemic when people couldn’t buy or see houses.”

“But then the market exploded when everyone came back at the same time and the government abolished the stamp duty. Demand exceeded supply and 20-30 people would be looking for a property at a time.

“Sealed deals have returned that haven’t been seen in over ten years.”

But he added that the market for the next year is very difficult to predict.

Nick said: ‘We’re in a transition period at the moment. You may be at the beginning of a recession, but it’s usually very quiet in November and December anyway.

‘Six months ago, house prices were probably at their peak. It looks like they’re down to their corrected level, but we’ll have to wait and see if they drop further next year.”

Nationwide had revealed this week that house prices fell 0.9% per month for the first time in 15 months in October and the steepest drop since the start of the pandemic.

In advance of the forecast price drops, many young homeowners fear that they could slip into negative net worth.

And mortgage holders in Scotland and the north of England are most at risk, according to a freedom of information request to the Financial Conduct Authority.

In Motherwell, Glasgow, for example, 29 per cent of all mortgages in 2021 went to buyers with deposits of ten per cent or less, reported the Telegraph.

8.4 percent of buyers had a deposit of just five percent, putting them at high risk of negative equity.

Nick, now an estate agent in east London who gives advice on TikTok and Instagram, said those most at risk of negative equity are first-time buyers, especially those who have bought new-build homes, as they tend to sell at an inflated price. price.

Meanwhile, other financial experts have predicted that Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the West Midlands will be in the firing line.

How much have house prices increased since 2019? Source: RightMove Region 2019 2022 East Midlands

east of england

London

northeast

northwest

southeast

south west

west midlands

yorkshire £219,451

£341,222

£628,951

£169,890

£199,906

£403,967

£294,589

£231,333£197,712 £255,538

£401,318

£718,731

£183,021

£234,158

£482,182

£357,010

£269,675£226,948

David Jabbari, chief executive of national broadcasters, Muve, said: ‘Housing prices have remained high since the pandemic, although Nationwide expects them to start falling next year. That’s a concern for those looking to sell their home, as selling it for less than you bought it for can land you in negative equity.

‘Negative equity was a feature of the 1990s housing market, and many will have forgotten how horrible it feels to sell a house for less than what you paid for it.

‘It’s only a problem if you’re selling and not buying another house because taking a hit to your sales price is likely to be offset by the deal you can get on the purchase.

“In the longer term, as the generation of the 90s found out, everything tends to work out because, given the lack of supply of UK housing, the long-term direction of prices will continue to be higher.

‘For now, it is difficult to predict which areas of the UK are likely to see property prices fall the most. It could be that the areas that experienced the fastest growth during the pandemic, predominantly cities outside of London, are hardest hit.

“Counties like Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the West Midlands could be in the firing line, but unfortunately, we won’t know until the decline starts to hit.”

Zoopla’s House Price Index has forecast that price growth may dip into negative territory in 2023.

The research found that current house price inflation has slowed to 7.8 percent, the slowest growth rate on record since November 2021, following October’s mini-budget that caused the housing market to stagnate.

Zoopla real estate experts expect price growth to fall into negative territory as the market adjusts to weaker purchasing power and concerns about the economic outlook.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: ‘The OBR expects housing activity to slow over the next two years, so the stamp duty cuts announced in the mini budget will remain in place, but only until 31 March 2025.

“After that, I will cancel the measure, creating an incentive to support the housing market and all the jobs associated with it by boosting transactions during the period when the economy needs it most.”

On 23 September 2022, the Government increased the threshold at which stamp duty is payable from £125,000 to £250,000 for all residential property purchased in England and Northern Ireland.