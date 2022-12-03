Britain’s Got Talent star Audrey Leybourne ‘dies aged 95’ – four years after appearing on ITV show

Former Britain’s Got Talent contestant Audrey Leybourne has died at the age of 95.

In a Facebook statement posted on Friday by the pastor of her local church, it was revealed that the artist, who also appeared on the TV shows Stella and Doctors, passed away on Thursday – the reason, however, is unknown.

In tribute to Audrey, the pastor praised her as a “remarkable person” before sharing Audrey’s final message with her fellow parishioners.

Tragic: Britain’s Got Talent star Audrey Leybourne has passed away aged 95 – four years after appearing in the ITV show (pictured in 2018)

Alongside a glowing photo of Audrey, Reverend Simon Grigg wrote: “It is with deep sadness that we report the death of our beloved friend Audrey Leybourne, who passed away early Thursday morning.

‘She was a remarkable person, a true ‘trouper’ of an actress (she began her career with Sir Donald Wolfit no less) and a much loved member of St Paul’s.

“She has one last message for all of you. When she was in the hospital two weeks ago, she said to me, “If I jump off, tell everyone I don’t regret anything. I’ve had a great life.”

He concluded: ‘Quite a statement. A whole lady. Well, a Christian.

“We will of course let everyone know when we have details of her funeral. May she rest in peace and rise in glory. Amen.’

On the 2018 series of the ITV talent show, Audrey impressed the judges and audience alike when she sang I Wanna Be Loved By You at the age of 90.

When Amanda Holden asked if she was married, Audrey hilariously replied, “No, I was in love many, many times… 22 Gentlemen,” which led to her being called a “minx.”

Tribute: Paying tribute to Audrey, the pastor praised her as a “remarkable person” before sharing Audrey’s final message to her fellow parishioners

Audrey previously enjoyed success as a member of the dance troupe The Roly Polys, often appearing on Les Dawson’s BBC show in the 1980s.

After her stint on Britain’s Got Talent, she appeared in a York pantomime and had a two-episode appearance in Carter’s Get Rich.

She played Potty T Potts in Beauty And The Beast in her first panto performance when she was 90 years old.

Talented: In the 2018 series of the ITV talent show, Audrey impressed the judges and audience alike when she sang I Wanna Be Loved By You at the age of 90

