Britain’s first flying taxi plans to take off by 2023 as it moves into secondary testing stage

Britain’s first flying taxi will finally take to the skies next year as it progresses to the next stage of its testing.

The , which will eventually carry four passengers and a pilot, was unveiled at the Farnborough Airshow over the summer. One prototype model has already carried out a series of ‘tethered floats’, flying less than five feet while still grounded.

In its next phase, the electric plane, made by Vertical, will begin a series of tetherless tests at heights of up to 50 feet and speeds of 25 mph.

Later in the year, the goal is to move to higher and faster flights, at altitudes between 5,000 and 10,000 feet and at speeds of up to 90 mph.

The prototype was built primarily at the GKN site in Bristol and completed at Vertical’s test facility in the Cotswolds.

The goal is to have the VX4 certified by 2025, when full-scale production is expected to begin.

Bristol-based Vertical listed on the New York Stock Exchange last December at a valuation of £1.8bn but has since fallen sharply amid a major downturn in tech shares.

The company is one of many vying to lead a market that could transform mass transportation.

Electric vehicles are considered a cheaper, quieter, and emission-free alternative to helicopters.