‘Britain’s FBI’ arrest 30-year-old Albanian ‘people smuggler’

Officers from ‘Britain’s FBI’ arrested a 30-year-old Albanian on suspicion of smuggling migrants across the Channel following a dawn raid in south-west London today.

The suspected people smuggler was detained in the Tolworth Rise area of ​​Surbiton, where police also seized cash and a tablet computer.

The man is now being questioned by NCA officers, suspected of being part of an organized crime gang that sends migrants on the cross-Channel route.

NCA regional head of investigations Jacque Beer said: ‘Attempts to reach the UK by small boat are incredibly dangerous and we know that a high percentage are facilitated by organized crime networks of varying sophistication.

“These networks don’t care about the safety or security of those they transport, they seek to exploit them for profit. The danger they pose means that dealing with them remains a priority for the NCA.

“We believe that today’s operation will have disrupted the activity of such a network and our investigation continues.”

The NCA alone has more than 60 ongoing investigations into networks or individuals allegedly involved in organized immigration crime or human trafficking.

Since much of this criminal activity takes place overseas, the agency works with police in France, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Turkey and beyond.

Around 33,000 migrants have reached Britain in small boats via the English Channel so far this year, a record number

Albanian smugglers are believed to play a major role in facilitating illegal migration across the Channel, while Albanians are also a large proportion of the migrants making the journey.

It comes as Britain and France pledged to stop all illegal Channel crossings after a record 33,000 migrants made the perilous journey so far this year.

The ambitious target is one of several announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss and President Emmanuel Macron after a bilateral meeting in Prague, Czech Republic yesterday.

The two countries revealed that they will hold a summit in 2023, called ‘La Cooperation’, in a bid to ‘strengthen cooperation on energy security’ while ‘fighting illegal migration’.

Pictured: Liz Truss and Emmanuel Macron in Prague yesterday

At the summit, Mrs Truss recognized Mr Macron as a ‘friend’ of Britain – after earlier failing to say whether he was ‘friend or foe’, sparking a backlash.

A joint statement from the two countries said their respective leaders had ‘agreed to deepen cooperation on illegal migration within the limits of international law, to tackle criminal groups who traffic people across Europe and end up in dangerous journeys across the Channel .’

It implored ‘home ministers’ to ‘finalise an ambitious package of measures this autumn’ and added that Prime Minister Truss and President Macron had ‘agreed to strengthen cooperation with close neighbours, including through an early meeting of the Calais Group.’