Britain’s fattest man, 32, who weighs 47 stone complains that his human rights are being infringed

Britain’s fattest man, who weighs 47 stone, has complained that his human rights are being violated by his doctors who put him on a low-calorie diet in a battle to save his life.

Jason Holton, 32, from Camberley, Surrey, has been housebound for seven years and recently came close to death when he suffered a series of mini-strokes and a suspected blood clot on June 4 this year.

It took two hours to get 32-year-old Jason to Frimley Park Hospital in a specially designed ambulance after his massive body put enormous pressure on his internal organs.

His diet consisted of takeaway food from JustEat, which included döner meat, chips and chicken chow mein, washed down with 1.5 liters of orange juice and five cans of Diet Coke – costing around £30 a day – totaling more than £10,000 a year.

In October 2021, Jason had to be lifted from his third-floor flat with a crane and 30 firefighters in a seven-hour operation that required structural engineers to reinforce the floor of their two-bed maisonette in case he fell.

Now the NHS is paying for Jason to be cared for in a private nursing home outside London, where staff have put him on a calorie-restricted diet.

Doner kebab, chips, chocolate and three tubs of chicken chow mein: his daily diet of 10,000 calories Morning Large portion of doner kebab meat and fries (2500 calories) Pop tarts (200 calories each) For lunch Mr Holton has a large doner kebab with chips Afternoon There are about 200 calories in each pop pie Three large tubs of chicken chow mein (2,500), prawn crackers (400) and shrimp toast (300) from Chinese takeaway pop tarts Evening Two cheese sandwiches (1,000) two chocolate bars (1,000) and three packets of crisps (550) 1.5 liters of orange juice (800) and five cans of Diet Coke (trace) Mr Holton has two cheese sandwiches for dinner

But Jason argues that the new eating habits he is learning violate his “human rights” and feels that he is being “tortured” by the doctors who care for him.

‘I have a drinking restriction and I always try to explain to them: ‘I have my human rights and I should be able to drink what I want’. But I can’t,’ he said The sun.

“I’m so down about it… I keep saying, ‘Why can’t you give me my drink back instead of making life difficult for me?’ I said I’m going to call the police because I’m constantly dehydrated.’

He added: “I knew I was going to get really sick eventually, given my size, but I never expected it to happen to me now. It’s terrifying.’

After his crane lift evacuation in October 2020, his 52-year-old mother Leisa told MailOnline that her son gained weight after developing some mental health issues five years ago.

She watched as her son was evacuated by 30 firefighters in a seven-hour operation that required structural engineers to reinforce the floor of their two-bed maisonette in case he fell.

She told MailOnline: ‘He always had a bit of a problem with obesity. From when he was a kid he was ok and not too bad.

“He is housebound and can’t leave the house. I hope he will change things and just keep salads and not go for takeaway. He’s already talked about that. I hope this wakes him up.’

She added: “It was very concerning to see him being lifted out of the flat as they said he could stop breathing during the movement. So I was just glad he was okay.”

He is currently in hospital, where he has been for almost two weeks, although he has not yet had surgery.

‘Because of the corona virus, I can’t come to visit. It’s very, very hard when you’re worried about a relative but can’t visit him.”

By December last year, it had dropped to 45 stone – after reaching a peak of 50 stone – but has now crept back to 47 stone because he continued to eat a huge amount of food.

His calorie restrictions in the nursing home where he’s been staying since early August are mainly related to his drink intake, as he hasn’t been stopped by doctors from ordering M&S sandwiches on Deliveroo and getting bits from the cafe – ‘They’re okay with that,’ he says, adding that they will confiscate a drink if they see him around.

Caregivers limited him to 1.5 liters of fluid within a 24 hour period.

Not long before his collapse-turn-crane rescue, Britain’s previous fattest man Matthew Crawford weighing a whopping 55 stone died in June at the age of 37.

He became the UK’s fattest man after the 65th Carl Thompson died in 2015.

The 33-year-old from Dover was house-bound for more than a year after doctors warned he would need to lose 70 percent of his body weight to survive.

When his mother died of a brain tumor in 2012, Mr. Thompson turned to junk food as a means of coping with his grief, despite being already obese.

His weight went from 30 to 65 in three years, leaving him unable to take care of himself.

He consumed a whopping 10,000 calories a day — four times the usual daily amount for a man — gorging on Chinese takeaways and pizza delivered to his door, claiming to have spent £10 a day on chocolate

Unable to walk or even get dressed, he was bathed and cooked by a team of NHS caretakers.

Mr Crawford was costing the NHS £40,000 a month and died after suffering from organ failure and sepsis.

Jason added that he’s “not feeling well” about the future and doesn’t know if he’ll ever see his house again.