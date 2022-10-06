Britain’s biggest pumpkin that weighs 2,656lbs causes traffic chaos after toppling off trailer

Advertising

Britain’s largest pumpkin caused traffic chaos when it fell off its trailer and onto a busy road.

The giant pumpkin, which weighs as much as a Fiat 500, blocked traffic when the trailer it was being transported on overturned.

The 2,656-pound (1,205 kg) squash, grown by Ian and Stuart Paton of Lymington, Hants, was on its way back from being weighed in Berkshire, where it was officially confirmed as Britain’s heaviest ever.

Twins Ian and Stuart, 61, just missed out on setting a new world record with the 47lb pumpkin.

The pumpkin – which was moved to Sunnyfields Farm near Southampton, Hants, for a pumpkin festival – escaped with only minor “bruises”.

Pictures from the scene show the 1,205kg squash falling from the trailer and into a road hedge just outside the farm it was delivered to.

As tailbacks formed, the pumpkin had to be retrieved from the road using a telehandler machine with straps tied around the bottom.

Relieved grower Ian Paton said it suffered no ‘serious damage’ despite the incident.

Ian said: ‘We moved the pumpkin into another car park and it was so heavy the trailer tipped.

‘I’m sure a lot of pictures have been taken. It is not very often that you see such a pumpkin. I’m sure it will go viral now, but it’s all good publicity.

‘Fortunately, the pumpkin was not seriously damaged and no one was injured. It has a few bruises but nothing major.

‘It will now be on display at Sunnyfields Farm where everyone can come and take pictures with it.’

The twins’ pumpkin broke their own previous British record and was 63 pounds heavier than the pumpkin they grew in 2020, which weighed 2,593 pounds.

They have another giant pumpkin in their vegetable patch that they hope will break the world record that has so far eluded them.

The twins’ second ‘monster’ will be weighed at Sunnyfields Farm next weekend and they hope it can be safely transported there without incident.