Britain sends warships to North Sea to protect underwater gas and oil pipelines and internet cables

Britain has sent warships to the North Sea to protect undersea gas and oil pipelines and internet cables from Russian sabotage after the Nordstream was blown up in a suspected Kremlin attack.

Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset and survey ship HMS Enterprise have been deployed amid fears that pipelines, rigs and undersea cables on which countries including Britain depend for energy are at risk of further attacks.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has acted to ‘reassure’ those working near the pipelines after Western intelligence agencies were blindsided by the pipeline blasts.

A Navy source said The times: ‘There are a number of uncertainties associated with that area and the infrastructure.

“The likelihood of something happening is very small, but people are concerned, and what better system to have than a ship that has good radar and good sonar?”

HMS Enterprise uses a sonar and miniature drones to carry out ‘oceanographic and hydrographic surveys that survey and map the seabed’.

HMS Somerset, meanwhile, is a ‘fast, adaptable, versatile frigate’ that has previously been deployed to shadow Russian naval destroyers through British waters.

It comes as Europe’s critical infrastructure is now at risk after the Nord Stream gas pipelines were blown up in an attack widely believed to have been orchestrated by Russia, senior politicians, defense chiefs and experts have warned.

Norway is also believed to be increasing its security presence around the pipelines following threats to its offshore gas platforms.

It suggests that Britain – connected to Norway via two major pipelines which carry a third of that country’s gas – is also at risk.

Britain’s largest oil and gas fields, dotted with dozens of rigs and criss-crossed by pipes, are also close to Norwegian waters.

Defense Minister Ben Wallace pictured speaking during a panel discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum in Warsaw, Poland, yesterday

Frigate HMS Somerset pictured at the Frigate Support Center at HMNB Devonport. It is a ‘fast, adaptable, versatile frigate’ that has previously been deployed to shadow Russian naval destroyers through British waters

The release of gas originating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea last week

Explosions were heard near the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipes last week, where gas is leaking into the Baltic Sea from three holes.

Western leaders, including EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, have accused Russia of sabotage.

But Mr Wallace has refused to directly blame Russia for the explosions.

He said: ‘We often see suspicious activity from Russian spy ships in the area around our cables and pipelines.

‘We are all deeply vulnerable because we are so dependent on our internet cables and pipelines in the North Sea oil fields. Therefore, I have taken the decision to deploy HMS Enterprise and a frigate to support Norway.’

Wallace admitted Britain had ‘no direct warning’ of the attack, but said he will push through the purchase of a new ship that can launch drones and monitor the seabed for threats to undersea cables.

The ship will be modified to address the growing threat from Russia, while work on another vessel is expected to begin next year.

The West has been scrambling to bolster defenses after the pipeline blasts, with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Denmark last week for talks he said ‘addressed the protection of critical infrastructure’.

Jonas Gahr Stoere, Norway’s prime minister, said the country’s military would also be visibly deployed around oil and gas rigs to protect them.

A large swath of the Baltic Sea is pictured from this helicopter flyover, showing bubbles breaking the surface amid a gas leak

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the explosions, dismissing the suggestion as ‘stupid’. But Russia has the capacity to carry out such an attack.

Putin commands the world’s largest fleet of spy submarines, including one – the Belgorod – that was specially designed to attack undersea cables and has easy access to the Baltic Sea via Kaliningrad and St. Petersberg, where its newly developed fleet of underwater drones is also based.

The Russian strongman has accused the West of sabotaging the Russian-made Nord Stream pipelines, but Western sources insist Moscow was behind the stunt that led to huge gas leaks in the Baltic Sea.’

Sanctions are not enough for the West, they have turned to sabotage… by organizing explosions on the Nord Stream international gas pipeline that runs along the bottom of the Baltic Sea,’ Putin said during a televised speech at a Kremlin ceremony in last week.