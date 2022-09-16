Britain and the Royal Family will see decades of plans unfold in majestic style for Queen’s funeral

<!–

Britain and the Royal Family are gearing up for perhaps the most enchanting spectacle in the history of this island.

All eyes will be on London on Monday as the Queen’s State Funeral unfolds in majestic style.

The elaborate ceremonies have been planned for decades – and the final touches are being put on the momentous occasion this weekend.

Hundreds of soldiers, sailors and pilots practice the final rehearsals for the beautiful procession that will pass through the capital.

Day of reverence and spectacle: Beautiful in red, soldiers rehearse in the Mall for the Queen’s funeral on Monday

Members of the military attend an early morning rehearsal in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral ahead of her funeral on Monday

Hundreds of soldiers, sailors and pilots practice the last rehearsals for the beautiful procession that will pass through the capital

And the royals are spending the weekend themselves adding their own special touches to the run-up to the funeral.

Today, the Queen’s eight grandchildren will hold a unique vigil at her decorated coffin.

Prince William and Prince Harry will be at the head and feet, with their cousins ​​Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn on the flanks.

They will stand with their heads bowed for 15 minutes as a sign of respect for their grandmother, mimicking the vigil held last night by a grieving King Charles and his siblings.

Both William and Harry will be in military uniform, after the king has given permission for his youngest son – despite convention dictating that he must wear civilian clothes as he is not a working royal.

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex leave after keeping a vigil next to the coffin of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall

Prince Harry (left) and Meghan (second from left) Duchess of Sussex, Prince William (second from right) and Kate (right), Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall in London on Wednesday

It is considered the latest step towards reconciliation between the king and Harry, whose relationship has grown strained since he retired as a working royal.

Foreign dignitaries, the world’s kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and a host of VIPs, will arrive in the UK for the funeral from today.

And they will be welcomed on Sunday evening at an extraordinary reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the King. Some, like New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, have traveled more than 24 hours for what will be one of the largest official state receptions in history.

Monday will see the first state funeral in London since that of Sir Winston Churchill in 1965. Most people will never have seen anything like it, and a formidable operation is underway to ensure that as many people as possible can attend or attend the events. can view them on screens.

Four giant screens have been set up in Hyde Park and dozens more are being set up in towns and cities across the UK.

Hyde Park prepares to host the Queen’s funeral on Monday as four giant screens are set up

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (pictured leaving parliament after a visit to the Queen capable on Friday) will have traveled over 24 hours for what will be one of the largest official state receptions in history

Rail operators are adding services to London and transport leaders are making plans to provide potentially millions of additional people descending into the capital.

They also organize for London buses to stop at 11:55am – when the nation comes to a halt for the two-minute silence in Her Majesty’s honor.

The deceased monarch’s coffin will be carried on a 123-year-old gun carriage for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Later, she will make her final journey to Windsor Castle, where she will be buried with her husband Philip.

The momentous series of events will truly be fitting for a queen who has meant so much to so many.