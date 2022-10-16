Britain now less like the US or German and more like ITALY OR GREECE says ex-Bank boss

<!–

The UK economy is now standing next to Italy and Greece in terms of risky bets for lenders and politicians are not being honest about the problems facing the nation, a former head of the Bank of England warned today.

Former central bank deputy governor Sir Charles Bean said it was “dishonest” for the government to say the market turmoil is “all a global phenomenon”.

He struck today after Jeremy Hunt replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor in an effort to calm panicked markets.

The last three weeks since the mini-budget have seen waves of turmoil, first in the sterling market and then, most recently, in government bonds – government bonds.

Ministers wanted to blame the problems, plus the wider crisis of the cost of living and interest rate hikes affecting mortgages, on events such as the war in Ukraine.

But Sir Charles told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: ‘Frankly, I think it’s unfair to say it’s all a global phenomenon – it’s not.

“There’s a global element and if you look at the general level of interest rates, they’ve gone up about three percentage points since the beginning of the year.

Three quarters of that, maybe two thirds, is the world and what’s happening in Ukraine, but the rest is a UK specific phenomenon and it’s mainly developed since the mini budget, so it’s clearly driven by that in my opinion and in fact we’ve evolved from not too different from the US or Germany as a loan offer, to being more like Italy and Greece.’

The Mediterranean countries have long been considered the least stable in the EU, with Athens experiencing its own debt crisis in 2007-2008, leading to the longest recession of an advanced economy in history.

It came as Mr Hunt spent the weekend trying to reassure the markets that the UK was economically sound.

He warned of major cuts in government spending today, but tried to reassure families that there would be no return to the austerity years.

Amid claims the Tories are still planning to replace the prime minister, Mr Hunt is expected to follow up Friday’s slump to raise corporate taxes with the mini-budget’s plan to cut the base rate of income tax by 1 pence. lower it to 19 pence to nullify it.

Within a day of receiving the keys to number 11, the new chancellor’s actions mean that none of the three main strands of the ‘Trussonomics’ package from just three weeks ago remain. In addition to Friday’s corporate tax rollback – which is now set to rise from 19 percent to 25 percent – the decision to abolish the 45 pence tax rate for the highest earners was shamefully reversed at the Conservative Party Conference.

Appearing on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Hunt said he wants to keep as many tax cuts from Liz Truss as possible, but all options remain open.

On Sunday he told Luara Kuenssberg that “the Prime Minister is in charge” and said: “We will have to make some very difficult decisions, both in terms of spending and taxes. Spending will not increase as much as people had hoped … taxes will not fall as fast as people thought and some taxes will go up,” he said.

And he also said that no government department would be immune to “efficiency cuts” as he announced budget cuts were coming.

Asked if it was a return to the 2010 coalition austerity measures, he said: “I don’t think we’re going to get anything like this this time.”

The chancellor, who also met with finance ministry officials on Saturday, had previously insisted he and the prime minister were a “team” – but said she and sacked former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng went “too far, too fast”. with their mini budget.

Some MPs supported the prime minister to move forward today, saying a change in policy was needed more than a change in leader. But others suggested that Hunt’s appointment and decisions could be the final nail in the coffin for Truss’s brief stint in power.

Conservative MP Robert Halfon did not call on Liz Truss to step down as prime minister, but launched an extraordinary attack on her government when he called for a ‘dramatic reset’ for the coming days.

In a speech on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Mr. Halfon said: “I’m concerned that in recent weeks the government has looked like libertarian jihadists and treated the whole country like some kind of laboratory mice on which ultra-, ultra-free market experiments are conducted.” .

“And this isn’t where the land is. One horror story after another followed.’