Britain must raise its defences against weaponised finance

The writer heads the Financial Crime and Security Studies Center at the Royal United Services Institute think tank

When Russian troops gathered on the border with Ukraine late last year, Western leaders warned that an invasion would have huge economic consequences for the Kremlin. When these deterrence efforts failed and the tanks rolled in, the US, UK and EU launched a campaign of coordinated sanctions. While many have questioned the implementation and effectiveness of this response, it provides a valuable test case for the power of finance as a tool of statesmanship.

One of the most obvious examples of how countries use finance in geopolitics is economic colonization (buying up industries abroad) as practiced for centuries by expansionist states. The British Empire was built on financiers and banks supported by the Royal Navy. More recently, China has used its Belt and Road Initiative to provide loans, investment and infrastructure in strategically important countries such as Pakistan’s Gwadar Port. In return, Beijing builds debt dependency and secures commercial benefits such as mining rights.

More insidious than the use of financial sanctions and economic colonization is the increasing use of active financial measures by hostile states. The term “active measures” was coined during the Cold War to refer to to describe covert and undeniable political influence and subversive operations ranging from disinformation campaigns to staged protests. More recently, finance has been increasingly armed to realize these kinds of evil ambitions.

For more than a quarter of a century, Moscow and its proxies have secured influence in open societies through finance. From simply enjoying the security afforded by Western asset markets and property ownership, to funding galleries, universities and football clubs, Russia has bought acceptance, influence and proximity to power. Many of these investments are covert, but some are more blatant, such as donations or loans to political parties. The Kremlin also has funded civil disruption in former Soviet republics and involved in anti-democratic activities such as disinformation campaigns. Most recently, these have attempted to undermine the effectiveness of US and UK-made Covid vaccines.

Western countries generally face harsh security threats such as terrorism, and are becoming aware of the threats posed by state-sponsored information warfare campaigns. But their awareness of the role of finance is much less developed, making them vulnerable to active financial measures.

In recent months, the UK has finally begun to close the many loopholes that have allowed “dirty” money to circulate in the UK economy. The government has pledged to introduce new legislation that will strengthen its powers to tackle illegal financing and reduce economic crime.

While it is clearly welcome to tackle criminal activity, blocking the proceeds of crime is only part of the problem: much more difficult is identifying the apparently “clean” money used for influence purposes. Such investments and donations typically fall outside the purview of law enforcement and are not on the radar of any anti-money laundering financial sector.

Whitehall is apparently aware of the threat: Last year’s defense and security assessment highlighted the danger of hostile states “test”[ing] the line between peace and war” through economic statesmanship, cyber-attacks, disinformation and proxies. Most of these activities typically have a financial dimension: identifying and challenging these transactions should be a core function of MI5’s team to combating state threats.

However, some important opportunities are missed. Western democracies represent a significant portion of global finance: London and New York are global financial centers, and the Western alliance includes nine of the ten largest global economies. But as countries like China use their economic power to expand their influence, the UK – despite its vaunted post-Brexit trade ambitions – is pulling back. Its financial influence around the world has dwindled as British banks have reduced their global operations while the government has failed to formulate a geo-economic strategy. This runs counter to the ministers’ ambitions to “replant the British flag on the world stage”.

As the Russian war in Ukraine approaches its sixth month, Western countries still rely on financial measures as a show of force against the Kremlin. This determination must now be applied more universally by the UK and its allies for deterrence purposes – just as their adversaries do.