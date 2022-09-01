Britain is urged to ‘come clean’ over claims a ‘Canadian spy’ smuggled Shamima Begum into Syria

Britain has been urged to ‘clean up’ after it apparently covered up the role of a Canadian spy accused of smuggling Shamima Begum into Syria.

Calls are mounting for an investigation into claims that the Met and the government knew the alleged people smuggler was responsible for helping Begum and her two fellow schoolgirls join IS, while also working as a double agent for Canada. .

Rabina Khan, a councilor for Bethnal Green where Begum, then 15, went to school with Kadiza Sultana, 16, and 15-year-old Amira Abase – called for an investigation into what happened.

She said the revelations were “absolutely disgraceful and shameful to this country and its government.”

“There should be a public inquiry into what happened,” she said The times. “The Canadian government or the people who have been covered up in this country need to be informed.”

Former Tory Home Secretary David Davis – who has supported Begum’s repatriation from Syria – said: ‘At the lowest level, it is inefficiency or incompetence not to use their resources to find the girls. At its worst, it’s basically complicity.”

The alleged people smuggler accused of transferring schoolgirls in east London to IS-controlled Syria while working as an agent for Canada was identified as Mohammed Al Rasheed yesterday by the BBC and The Times.

His involvement was reportedly covered up by Canada even as the Metropolitan Police conducted a massive international search for the trio. After Britain was finally notified, it was then also persuaded to remain silent, it is alleged.

Begum was stripped of her UK citizenship in 2019 after fleeing Britain to join ISIS four years earlier.

In an upcoming BBC podcast called I’m not a monsterBegum insisted she would “never” have been able to join ISIS without Rasheed’s help.

“He (Rasheed) organized the whole trip from Turkey to Syria… I don’t think anyone could have reached Syria without the help of smugglers.

“He had helped a lot of people get in… We just did everything he told us to do because he knew everything, we knew nothing.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his government will investigate the allegations.

Yesterday, Begum’s lawyer Tasnime Akunjee told MailOnline that the new development significantly strengthened his client’s case and made it likely that she would now be re-admitted to the UK.

“This confirms that Shamima was a victim of human trafficking under the Modern Slavery Act,” he said.

“If someone is a victim of human trafficking, the UK has several treaty obligations and there is a very strong legal pressure to have that person repatriated.

“This was an Allied state that had to work to protect our citizens, but decided in their algorithm of risk that they would put the lives of British children at risk.”

What is Five Eyes? Five Eyes is an intelligence-sharing alliance between the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The origins of Five Eyes (FVEY) go back to World War II, when British and American codebreakers began sharing information. Winston Churchill pointed out after the war the importance of “the fraternal union of the English-speaking peoples” in preventing the expansion of the Soviet sphere of influence. As the Cold War progressed, the intelligence exchange between the Allies was formalized as ECHELON, a network for collecting and analyzing intelligence signals. The network was created to track the Soviet Union and its allies, but today controls communications around the world. In the late 1990s, ECHELON’s existence was made public, revealing one of the most comprehensive intelligence networks of all time. During the ‘war on terror’, the surveillance of internet communications became controversial due to fears that member states were acting outside the law. Its remit was recently expanded last year when it began issuing statements on behalf of its members to “promote their shared values ​​of democracy, freedom and respect for human rights” ever since.

Sajid Javid, the former Home Secretary who made the decision to ban Begum from the UK, insisted he stood by his decision.

“I won’t go into the details of the case, but what I will say if you certainly haven’t seen what I saw,” he told Good Morning Britain yesterday.

“And if you knew what I knew, because you are sensible, responsible people, you would have made the exact same decision.”

Meanwhile, on a visit to Barrow-in-Furness, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked if he was aware of the reports, to which he said he would not comment on “intelligence stuff”.

Rasheed provided information to Canadian intelligence while leading the Turkish side of a gang smuggling people to IS, according to the BBC and The timesusing information from The Secret History of the Five Eyes by Richard Kerbaj.

He facilitated the journey of British men, women and children to IS for at least eight months before helping Begum and her two friends, it is alleged.

He was reportedly arrested in Turkey days after he smuggled the jihadist bride into ISIS, and told officials he shared a photo of the passport she was using.

The Secret History of the Five Eyes claims that Canada eventually admitted its involvement in the plot because the bosses feared being exposed, then managed to convince Britain to cover up its role.

The book claims: ‘The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) kept silent about the explosive allegations and took refuge in the one thing that protects all intelligence agencies, including those within the Five Eyes, from possible embarrassment: secrecy.

The idea of ​​saying nothing and hoping the scandal would clear up worked to Canada’s advantage in regards to how an agent for CSIS had smuggled Western children and young adult volunteers into Syria as their British allies struggled to stem the flow of aspiring jihadists fleeing the UK to join IS.

CSIS largely managed to hide the role it had played in recruiting and running Rashed, and the deputy director of the agency was sent to Ankara to ask for forgiveness for failing to inform Turkish authorities that she had counter-espionage operation on their territory. .’

Five Eyes is an intelligence-sharing alliance, formalized during the Cold War, between the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

A British government spokesman said: “It is our long-standing policy that we do not comment on operational intelligence or security issues.”

In February 2019, Begum, nine months pregnant, was found in a Syrian refugee camp. Her British citizenship was revoked shortly afterwards for reasons of national security.

She decided to challenge the Home Office’s decision to revoke her UK citizenship and sought permission to return to the UK to lodge her appeal.

In July 2020, the Court of Appeal ruled that ‘the only way she can make a fair and effective appeal is to enter the UK to lodge her appeal’.

The Interior Ministry challenged the decision in the Supreme Court four months later. The Supreme Court ruled in February 2021 that Begum should not be allowed leave to enter the UK to lodge her appeal.

In an interview last summer, Begum said she wanted to be brought back to the UK to face charges, and in a direct appeal to the prime minister added that she could be “an asset” in the fight against terror.

She added that she had been “groomed” to flee to Syria as a “stupid” and impressionable child.

Begum said she married Dutch convert Yago Riedijk 10 days after arriving on IS territory.

She previously told The Times that she left Raqqa with her husband in January 2017, but that her children, a one-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy, had both died.

Her third child died in the al-Roj camp in March 2019, shortly after his birth.