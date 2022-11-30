Britain ‘didn’t need boosters’, says top Covid tsar Sir John Bell

Sir John Bell of Oxford University was Boris Johnson’s testing tsar. He said that he wasn’t sure the nation required top-up jabs. This is according to health chiefs who said it was crucial for protection against the Omicron wave.

Sir John Bell was Boris Johnson’s testing advisor and an early member the vaccines taskforce. He said that he wasn’t sure the nation required additional doses. Health chiefs stated that these were essential for adults to increase protection during the Omicron wave of last winter.

All over-16s were offered third jabs, as well as some at-risk 12- to 15-year olds. A third round of seasonal booster jabs was also offered to certain groups including those over 50, frontline NHS staff and caregivers.

The Oxford University scientist, however, stated that severe illnesses caused by the virus have ‘essentially disappeared’ and that the jabs provide no protection against Covid.

This graph shows the percentage of people who have received either first, second, or booster Covid vaccinations. Recent data has shown that seven out of 10 Britons aged 12 or older have had at least three doses.

The chart shows the number Brits who had received a Covid, first or second vaccine between November 20 and 21.

Covid autumn booster is offered to seniors over 50 and residents and staff of care homes for older adults, frontline health and social workers, and those who are in care homes for the elderly. In addition to these groups, eligible individuals are five to 49 year-olds who are considered a clinical-risk group, have a caregiver, or live with an immunosuppressed individual.

He Designed for the Government to ‘think quite hard’ about its vaccination strategy — as letting the virus circulate among healthy people is ‘probably the best way to protect the population’.

The approach to boosters so far, which sees top-up doses given every three to six months, is estimated to cost £4 to £5billion annually.

Sir John was speaking to MPs on the Science and Technology Committee and Health and Social Care Committee as part of the inquiry into lessons learnt from the Covid pandemic.

Asked what the latest evidence showed on the effectiveness of boosters, Sir John said: ‘All three of the original vaccines — the AstraZeneca vaccine and the two mRNA vaccines — have been unbelievably effective at eliminating that really dreadful disease that caused so many deaths early on.

“And the endurance of those vaccines in preventing these problems has been impressive.

“I don’t know if boosters are necessary.” It’s not clear what data we have.

He Addition: “That syndrome associated with Covidvirus has basically now disappeared.”

“We are still seeing some deaths, but they are mainly in elderly people and people with Covid infections.

Sir John observed that boosters are “probably a safe choice for the elderly”. He suggested that boosters are not necessary for others.

Latest data suggests the top-up doses offer 67 per cent protection against catching Covid — but this only really lasts for 70 days, he said.

Sir John added: ‘So, the boosters are not really providing any prolonged protection against transmission — you could have one now and by mid-January you would be getting very little protection against transmission.’

However, natural immunity — protection from a Covid infection rather than vaccine — lowers the risk of catching the virus for around six months, which is a ‘material amount’, he said.

Some people also have protection up to ten months.

He told MPs: ‘I think we do need to think quite hard about our vaccination strategy with boosters now — because it may well be allowing the virus to circulate and transmit in populations not at risk of death is probably the best way to protect the population.’

Experts recommend the same approach for China, which has seen millions of people locked up for three years.

In September 2021, vulnerable individuals received the first round of booster vaccines. This was done to increase protection against death, hospitalisation and severe illness.

But after Omicron emerged in late 2021, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched the ‘Omicron Emergency Boost’ scheme — that committed to boosting all over-18s by January — as a way to ‘urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection to keep our friends and loved ones safe’.

The NHS has managed a spring booster rollout since then and an autumn booster rollout in 2022, which are aimed at 26 million Britons.

By November 23, 33.4 million Britons aged 12 or older had received a Covid booster shot.

This ongoing program aims to increase protection for those most at-risk from the virus, reduce their risk of death or hospitalisation, and relieve pressure on the NHS.

The health service faces a challenging winter, as it is already crippled by a record backlog, A&E and ambulance crises and an expected surge of flu and Covid patients.

Sir John stated that there are some indications that Covid is becoming a seasonal illness like flu, and that certain groups will require a booster each year.

He She said, “I believe that we will have to have annual injections.

Let the rest of us muddle along with the occasional head cold or flu-like episode into the future. This is how we deal with flu. It’s not a good strategy. The two will be able to co-exist, I believe.