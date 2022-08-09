Britain Braces for Another Round of Scorching Temperatures

“What the July heat wave had was this kind of southern spike towards record temperatures, really with days of really extreme heat temperatures, where this week is more of a prolonged period of temperatures, but not as hot,” Stephen Dixon, a spokesperson said. from the Met Office by phone on Tuesday.

“There are potential effects of prolonged heat of this nature,” he said. “I think it’s important to note that nighttime temperatures in some areas in the south won’t fall below” 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit).

Scattered thunderstorms could bring some rain to the southwest and some central areas on Sunday, Mr Dixon said, adding there was a chance of more rain next week.

There were also concerns that the warm weather could affect transport, with at least one UK National Highways official advising motorists to check their vehicles thoroughly before setting out.