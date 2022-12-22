Brit films himself driving at 333kph down German autobahn in a rented Lamborghini Huracan

A YouTuber is being investigated by German police after driving at 333 km/h and starting illegal races on the autobahn.

Ally Law, 25, filmed herself for an expletive-laden highway video bombing in a white rented Lamborghini Huracan.

Contrary to popular belief, the autobahn does have speed limits on some sections and police are now investigating traffic violations in the video.

There are other strict rules to ensure traveler safety, including a ban on racing and a requirement to be considerate and safe.

The YouTuber filmed himself on the autobahn, but broke several traffic rules by overtaking from the wrong side and racing into other cars

The Lamborghini Huracan reached speeds of up to 333 km/h during the video as the two men attempted to drive at over 200 km/h

Mr. Law can be heard screaming throughout the video as the Huracan hurtles down Highways 8 and 99, near Munich.

Time to open her up guys. It’s in sports, son!

‘F*****g hell. That’s quite a speed increase,’ you hear Mr Law say as he accelerates in the flashy sports car.

“No one backs down, we’re in a Lambo baby.

“Oh my f*****g god, it’s like a rocket. Is that 300 km/h? Movement! You can’t chill on the autobahn at that speed, move.’

A few minutes into the video, YouTube stops to show off the powerful sports car.

The autobahn in Germany is different from other highways. Much of it has no speed limit, although there are still laws that motorists must follow

AUTOBAHN RULES Stay in the right lane whenever possible

Always overtake on the left

Mirror, signal, maneuver

Make way for emergency services

Keep a warning triangle and first aid kit in your car

Never stop or park or get out of the car during a traffic jam

Be considerate of other road users and do not drive dangerously

Do not participate in road races Source: Auto Express

“Whoever said materialistic things don’t make you happy was a liar. I’ve never been happier,” he says.

The Lamboghini Huracan was introduced in 2013. A brand new 2022 Huracan Tecnica would set you back at least £212,000.

A model like the one Mr Law drives can cost between £120,000 and £150,000.

He then sings the lyrics to Move B***h by Ludacris before stopping for a short rest.

“It definitely feels better, piss, now that I have a Lamborghini. Once you put that right leg down, you can’t be sad anymore.”

At one point, after seeing a cop car, Mr. Law says “if he tries with us, mate, I’m out” before making a race car noise.

He also drives shirtless in the convertible before reaching a top speed of 333 km/h. At several points he takes his hands off the steering wheel.

The video documents the couple’s frustration as they try to reach a speed of 200 mph.

Rosenheim police are investigating the video, which shows the Lamborghini lurching between other cars on the road.

He also engages in “acceleration duels” by making eye contact with people in other cars.

The officials are therefore investigating a prohibited car race, traffic hazards and other violations.

They are calling witnesses to testify about the incident.

The YouTube video was removed from the content-sharing site, but has now resurfaced.

Ally Law, 25, swung back and forth over the historic structure as he paddled across the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in Llangollen, North Wales

The YouTuber is known for his dangerous stunts and has faced police investigations before. He was ordered to complete 120 hours of community service after breaking into Celebrity Big Brother in 2018

Mr Law is known for performing and filming risky stunts for his 3.46 million YouTube subscribers.

In 2019, he was found guilty of two counts of felony after breaking into the Celebrity Big Brother set.

He was ordered to complete 120 hours of community service and pay £1,235 in damages.

Mr. Law was also prohibited from entering film or TV studios, portions of bridges or buildings not open to the public, commercial properties after hours, and attractions owned by Merlin Entertainments for five years.