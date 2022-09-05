BRIT Awards move to a Saturday for first time ever for 2023 bash

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The BRIT Awards 2023 will be held on a Saturday for the first time in the music show’s history.

The bash – which usually takes place during the week – will be held at the O2 Arena on February 11 and will be rebroadcast on ITV for its 30th year.

Saturday’s broadcast schedule marks a “milestone moment” in the award’s 45-year history.

‘Milestone moment’: The BRIT Awards 2023 will be held on a Saturday for the first time in the music show’s history (Adele pictured at the 2022 ceremony in 2022)

The organizers have also announced that Damian Christian, Managing Director of Atlantic Records, will become the chair of the BRIT committee for 2023.

Commenting on the new date, he said: ‘The BRITs is the biggest night of the year for the UK music industry, and we want to keep as many eyes on it as possible as we showcase the best and most diverse British talent.

“Moving the show to a Saturday will breathe new life into the iconic ceremony while introducing a new and more engaged audience.”

The 2022 event featured appearances from Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, Dave, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender.

Hitmaker: This year’s ceremony saw an amazing performance from fan favorite Ed Sheeran

Adele was the big winner of the evening, taking home three awards, including the coveted Album Of The Year for her fourth LP 30.

Other winners were Little Simz, who won Best New Artist, while Wolf Alice won Best Group after their third album ‘Blue Weekend’.

The event also saw a new selection of gender neutral categories introduced after the organizers decided to scrap the Best Male and Female categories and create a wider pool of nominees.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening came when singer Anne-Marie went into a dramatic mood during a live performance at the event.

Things took a turn for the worse when the hitmaker, 30, fell down a flight of stairs while pulling out Kiss My (Uh-Oh) in front of the 20,000-strong crowd at The O2 Arena.

Her voice faltered as she fell to her hands and knees, but like a true pro, she carried on with the show-stopping production.

But she shed light on the humiliating incident after a benign Twitter parody account for her twisted ankle was created by a fan.

Joking about her briefs, she tweeted, “I didn’t need my left ankle after all.”

The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard will be broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITVX.