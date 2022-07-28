Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton diagnosed with rare bone cancer

Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and will undergo surgery to remove the affected bone.

The 26-year-old left-back confirmed on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a cancer that typically affects long bones, such as legs and arms.

A team statement read: ‘Bristol Rovers can confirm that defender Nick Anderton has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

“Because of this, Nick will have surgery in the coming weeks to remove this part of the bone.”

Anderton said the diagnosis has come as a “huge shock” to him and his family, although they remain positive.

Anderton said: ‘Unfortunately, this rare cancer affecting my thigh bone means I will have to undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

“This diagnosis is a huge shock to both myself and my family; however, we remain positive and hopeful.

“I would like to thank everyone at Bristol Rovers, especially Club Doctor Ian Ferguson and Head of Medical Stuart Leake, the specialists at the Royal Orthopedic Hospital in Birmingham and my family for their continued support.”

Anderton signed for Bristol Rovers in May 2021 and then made 39 appearances across all competitions in a season in which he helped them promote to League One.

Before that he had spells at a number of clubs including Barrow, Blackpool and Carlisle United.

Tom Gorringe, CEO of Bristol Rovers, added: “Everyone at Bristol Rovers shares our condolences to Nick at this difficult time and we will do everything possible to help Nick and his family through his recovery.

“I’m sure everyone wants to support Nick, which will help him tremendously as he recovers. I would also like to ask that everyone at this time show respect for the privacy of him and his family.”