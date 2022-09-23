Bristol church tribute to Edward Colston set to be replaced with picture of 1963 bus boycott

<!–

A photo of a 1963 civil rights bus boycott replaces a stained glass tribute to slave trader Edward Colston in a Bristol church.

St Mary Redcliff Church agreed to remove four stained glass panels dedicated the Colston two years ago after his statue toppled over.

The window was temporarily replaced with flat panels and the church invited the public to submit new designs for a competition.

The ancient panels formed the lower portion of the north transept window—known as The Good Samaritan—illustrating the Christian story where Colston had taken his motto.

The new panel celebrates the Bristol Bus Boycott, which, according to artist Ealish Swift, “paved the way for the Race Relations Act of 1965, with Jesus as a fellow protester and radical.”

The original four Victorian windows in Bristol’s St Mary Redcliffe, which were replaced with plain glass in the wake of the 2020 Black Lives Matter protest

The Bristol Bus Boycott of 1963 arose out of the Bristol Omnibus Company’s refusal to employ back or Asian bus crews in the city.

The campaign was led by youth worker Paul Stephenson and the West Indian Development Council, which lasted four months until the agency withdrew and lifted the ban.

The monumental church was built over three decades during the Middle Ages and was described by Queen Elizabeth I in 1574 as ‘the finest, most beautiful and most famous parish church in England’.

Members of the public were invited and encouraged to submit designs to replace the old stained glass tribute to Edward Colston

Bristol-based artist and physician assistant Ealish Swift won the competition but was unable to reveal the design because she was performing surgery.

A church spokesman said they launched the competition as “part of an ongoing process of reflection and action to ensure that today’s church building reflects the values ​​declared by St Mary Redcliffe and welcomes all.”

The entry-level theme, “And Who Is My Neighbor?” explored the meaning of what it means to be a Good Samaritan.

One of the last designs that could have replaced the Colston tribute

Another draft submitted. The Grade II listed church was built over three decades during the Middle Ages and was described by Queen Elizabeth I in 1574 as ‘the finest, most beautiful and most famous parish church in England’

Ms Swift said: ‘I am very honored that my design was chosen for this beautiful space that means so much to me.

“I can’t wait to work with the wonderful Steve Clare to bring my ideas to life.

“I’m thrilled that my design seemed to resonate so well with the local community and I hope everyone will come to see the final piece and experience all that this beautiful church and community has to offer!”

Black Lives Matter protesters tore up a statue and threw it into Bristol harbor in June 2020

The winning design will be on display in a small temporary exhibition at St Mary Redcliffe until 9 October 2022 and will be recreated in stained glass next year.

Parish Priest, Dan Tyndall, said: ‘The winning design is powerful and imaginative, it manages to resonate with contemporary issues yet will also stand the test of time.

‘Ealish’ concept was very popular with visitors to the church and will fit well within the current Victorian window.

The temporary exhibition in the church can be seen from September 22 to October 9.