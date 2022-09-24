Bristol church swaps Edward Colston stained glass window for Jesus in a migrant boat

<!–

A church has traded a stained glass window belonging to slave owner Edward Colston for Jesus on a migrant boat.

Bristol’s St Mary Redcliffe church made the decision after the bronze monument to the 17th-century merchant was demolished in Bristol on 7 June 2020 and later dumped in the harbor by BLM at the height of their protests.

The window was temporarily replaced with regular panels and the church invited the public to submit new designs for a competition.

And displayed on the bottom of the north transept window the story of the Good Samaritan, who inspired slave trader Colston.

Simple panels were installed and the church called on local artists to design the section and have now selected Ealish Swift’s work.

The assistant physician said in her artist statement that her work ‘depicts the current refugee crisis, and Jesus as a refugee child to Egypt’.

Another panel will also feature the city’s anti-racist Bristol Bus Boycott, which attempted to fight Bristol Omnibus’ decision not to employ BAME crews in 1963.

The bronze monument to 17th-century merchant Edward Colston was demolished during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 last year and later dumped in the harbor (pictured)

Ms Swift of Bristol said the boycott “paved the way for the Race Relations Act of 1965, with Jesus as a fellow protester and radical”.

She added that her work “represents a crucial aspect of our shared Bristolian history as neighbours, and refers to a relevant aspect of the character of Christ.”

“Jesus is depicted as multiple ethnicities to counter the Anglo-centric story of ‘white Jesus’, and flowing water flows between the panels to center the designs in the seaport city of Bristol.”

Ms Swift, who was undergoing surgery at the unveiling, was unable to attend but said she was “deeply honoured” to win.

A church spokesman said the competition was launched as ‘part of an ongoing process of reflection and action to ensure that the current church building reflects the values ​​declared by St Mary Redcliffe and welcomes all’.

The theme of the entries – ‘And who is my neighbor?’ was to explore a contemporary understanding of what it means to be a Good Samaritan today.

Dan Tyndall, the pastor, told South West News Service: “The winning design is powerful and imaginative, it manages to resonate with contemporary issues yet will also stand the test of time.

‘Ealish’ concept was very popular with visitors to the church and will fit well within the current Victorian window.

The I-listed church is deeply rooted in British history and was described by Queen Elizabeth I during her visit in 1574 as ‘the finest, most beautiful and most famous parish church in England’.