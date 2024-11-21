Brisbane weather: Urgent warning issued as massive 200mm rain bomb to strike

A 200mm deluge is approaching the central Queensland coast after drenching parts of the state’s outback.

Strong storms hit inland cities on Wednesday night, causing rainfall totals of almost 100 mm in just one hour.

Lesdale, 700 kilometers west of Brisbane, received 92mm of rain in just one hour, while nearby Charleville received 68mm.

A minor flood warning was issued for the Warrego River at Charleville after the sudden downpour.

The slow-moving trough is now heading towards the state’s central coast between Mackay and Rockhampton.

Mackay was already soaked by 70mm of rain in 24 hours on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that the trough will deepen over the next 24 hours, leading to heavier rainfall totals of more than 200mm on Thursday.

Some communities between Serena and Eungella are asked to prepare for falls of up to 300mm.

Heavy rain could create hazardous driving conditions and close access routes.

A 200mm deluge is approaching the central Queensland coast after drenching parts of the state’s outback.

The office also warned that rivers and streams could reach flood thresholds.

“Areas of flash flooding are possible throughout the day, wherever increased rainfall may accumulate,” meteorologist Helen Reid said.

Trees, crops and property could also be damaged.

State Disaster Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Shane Chelepy urged Queenslanders not to drive through floodwaters after a series of rescues during recent wet weather.

“We’ve already seen a number of swift water rescues across southeast Queensland of people who were driving into floodwaters,” he said.

A low pressure system could form, increasing the risk of flooding in coastal Queensland towns

‘We lose more lives during a disaster season from reckless driving behavior than from disasters.

“So please, if it’s flooded, forget it.”

Disaster resources have been deployed to the Midwest in case of severe weather impacts on Thursday.

The Central Coast deluge will be short-lived as heavy rain will be pushed offshore into the Coral Sea on Friday, with some showers remaining along the saturated coast.