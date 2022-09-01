Brisbane tradie’s Toyota Hilux spontaneously burst into flames

An apprentice trader’s Toyota spontaneously caught fire outside his home – and he is now facing a $50,000 bill after the auto giant said it could find no fault with the vehicle.

Matthew Bunce, a third-year apprentice carpenter from Brisbane, had bought the new 2021 Toyota Hilux in June last year.

But while sleeping on a Saturday night last month, he was awakened by a neighbor who told him his car was on fire.

CCTV footage captured the shocking moment his car went up in flames, with Mr Bunce describing the fire as a “bad dream” and “a nightmare”.

He said Toyota is refusing to reimburse him for the car, despite its seven-year warranty saying they haven’t found anything wrong.

“The car had been parked in the driveway for about three hours. So that’s why I was kind of surprised when someone came into the house and said, ‘Your car is on fire,’ Bunce recalled. A current matter.

“I thought it was a bad dream, a nightmare, utter disbelief and then gravity kicked in and I was glad no one was hurt.”

The images, from owned by a neighbor, showed how it just went three minutes before the car goes up in flames.

The fireball was so bright it lit up the quiet street in Strathpine, a Brisbane suburb.

In the end, the fire brigade extinguished the fire, with a fire investigator ruling that it was a non-suspect.

It was believed to have been caused by a sudden burn just above the battery.

However, Mr Bunce says Toyota has found no fault in the car.

“I had 100 percent confidence in Toyota,” he said. “From what I’ve seen there have never been any real issues with Toyota that I’ve heard about in the past and then I finally get one and it explodes.

“Toyota kind of came back and said ‘we can’t find any fault with the vehicle’ and it’s my ‘responsibility’.

“I had to pay for the towing, for getting a rental car and they haven’t really offered to help in any way.”

He said he expected his seven-year warranty to cover the cost of a replacement.

But Mr Bunce has been trying to find a solution with Toyota for the past three weeks but to no avail.

Now he says Toyota is no longer taking his calls.

Mr Bunce also admitted that his… auto insurance expired earlier this year after he was forced to cut spending due to living pressures.

However, he hopes Toyota will provide him with some form of support.

“I spent $50,000 on a ute for some security and peace of mind that could get me from A to B and now it seems they’re just kind of walking away from it and that’s my problem,” he said.

“Make it right, you know, keep your warranty. You said Toyota was heavily built, well this one wasn’t’

A Toyota spokesperson could not comment on the cause of the fire.

“Our technical experts have recently completed an investigation into this incident and we expect to be able to provide a detailed response with our findings to Mr Bunce by the end of the week,” a spokesperson said.

“Out of respect for Mr Bunce, we have no further comments on this matter at this stage.”