Brisbane teenager shook 11-month-old crying baby until she was ‘limp and blue’

When an 11-month-old baby in his care started crying, frustrated teenager Diquan Lloyd Erwin Fisher shook her before she went “limp and blue.”

Fisher was 18 when the 17-year-old mother asked him to look after her daughter in south Brisbane in February 2020.

When she began to cry after the mother left, Fisher picked her up, shook her vigorously and told her to be quiet, the Supreme Court heard.

Fisher – now 21 – began to “panic” when the child stopped responding and the mother returned to the Corinda home.

He initially told the mother that the baby had coughed, vomited and choked.

The girl was resuscitated at the scene by paramedics but died four days later at Queensland Children’s Hospital, police said.

Fisher later admitted to shaking her when bruises were found on the baby that matched where he grabbed the child, Crown Prosecutor David Nardone said.

Fisher’s behavior appeared to have arisen from an “act of frustration” after the child started crying, the court heard.

The mother wept during Fisher’s sentencing on Friday, then left the courtroom sobbing before her heartbreaking victim statement was read.

“The discovery that I was pregnant completely changed my life. Her love gave me hope for the future,” she said in her statement read to the court.

“There’s nothing I wouldn’t have done for her. She was always happy and giggling.. she would give me the cutest smiles and kisses.

Fisher was initially arrested for murder but pleaded guilty to the lower charge of manslaughter on Friday

‘Losing her… ruined my life. I would never have left her with him if I’d known he could hurt her—I hope you get what you deserve.’

Fisher had expressed considerable regret and guilt for the “catastrophic consequences” of his behavior and for what he had done to the family, his lawyer said.

Fisher was initially arrested for murder but pleaded guilty Friday to the lighter charge of manslaughter.

He is expected to be sentenced next week by Judge Martin Burns.