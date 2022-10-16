Brisbane shootings: Geoffrey Menz, shot in the front yard of his Eagleby home

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The mother of a man shot in the face outside his home after popping out to buy cigarettes has pleaded with his shooters to keep ‘warfare’ off the streets.

Geoffrey Menz, who is in his 30s, was shot in the front garden of his home on Cowper Ave in Eagleby, south of Brisbane, about 9pm on Saturday.

Just 15 km away, a 58-year-old woman was also shot in the front garden of her home and suffered facial injuries around 3:30 p.m.

Menz’s mother, Lorraine Castner, said her son had called her half an hour before the shooting to say he was going out to buy some cigarettes.

A man was shot in the front garden of his home on Cowper Ave (above) in Eagleby, south Brisbane, on Saturday night

She said her son saw a white or silver Mitsubishi Lancer parked outside his home and asked the people inside to move it.

Instead, they fired several shots, most of which lodged in Mr. Menz’ 6-foot wooden fence.

Menz then went to his neighbor to call for help and let his mother know he was shot in the cheek, chin and chest.

His mother does not believe her son knew the people in the car.

“I actually couldn’t understand at the time what had happened to him, but he said he had been shot,” Ms Castner said. Courier mail.

‘It all happened very quickly and the ambulance came and took him to the hospital and I kept getting texts: ‘Please mum take my dog, look after my dog, he’s never been alone before’, so it was about the dog. .’

She said the incident was ‘unbelievable’ and asked the shooters to consider who else could have been injured.

“It’s an extremely dangerous thing and other people could have been hurt… This is supposed to be a nice, local street, not a place for warfare,” she said.

The police have urged anyone with relevant information or footage in connection with the event to come forward.