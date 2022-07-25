Brisbane River boat driver killed his daughter-in-law in crash while drunk and speeding

Jamie Luke Harwood was drunk, speeding and not qualified to drive the boat. He crashed into a jetty in Brisbane River, killing his daughter-in-law.

The 48-year-old New Zealand citizen, who moved to Australia at the age of 11, has been jailed and faces deportation over the incident on November 4, 2020.

His 21-year-old daughter-in-law, Nicole Herbert, was in the boat with her actual partner and small child at the time of the crash.

The aluminum sloop hit a private jetty on the Brisbane River near Chelmer after the group had been on the water for approximately four hours.

Harwood took a case from VB for a day’s fishing, and it’s not known how many beers he drank before the crash, the Brisbane District Court was told Monday.

His son had driven most of the journey before handing over control to Harwood, who was speeding.

Ms Herbert hit her head as a result of the collision and died on the spot.

The others were taken to hospital where Harwood refused a blood alcohol test and said he had not used needles, Judge Katherine McGinness said.

Jamie Luke Harwood, 48, has been sentenced to six years in prison with parole after 17 months

Mrs. Herbert was the only person to sustain significant injuries, but the consequences of her death are far-reaching.

Her family attended the sentencing Monday and there were tears during a victim statement from her father.

“I can’t explain the pain I feel when my granddaughter calls out for her mother, a mother who can never answer,” said Rodger Herbert’s statement.

“The sadness of knowing that my granddaughter has only been with the best mother in the world for two short years, the pain of thinking how much she’s lost and how unnecessary and pointless it all is.”

Their suffering will continue, but the family is happy the lawsuit is over, Mr Herbert said in an out-of-court statement.

His daughter had no idea about boats and saw her role on board as protector of her daughter Kylah.

“She was always in the front of the boat, facing backwards to keep a constant eye on her daughter, as any decent mother would,” he said.

Through his attorney, Harwood said he had a close and loving relationship with Ms. Herbert and is concerned about the knowledge that his son will raise his grandchild as a single parent.

He has lived in Australia for decades and has a wife and four children in the country, but is likely to be deported because he remains a New Zealand citizen.

Harwood pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vessel causing death while intoxicated with an intoxicant, and three offences.

He was sentenced to six years in prison with parole after about 17 months.