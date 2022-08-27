Brisbane removalist Ryan Collins sues Hunter Express over lost testicle after mattress slip

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mover is suing his employer after he lost a testicle when an 80kg mattress fell on him while he was trying to move it himself.

Ryan Collin, 35, from Brisbane, was unloading the ‘damn heavy’ mattress from a truck when he slipped, causing the box to land painfully between his legs.

He says he endured eight months of ‘intense pain’ after the incident and had to undergo major surgery last November.

Mr Collin blames his employer for the accident and accused Hunter Express of breaching its duty of care by letting him move the mattress and other large items on his own.

Ryan Collin blames his employer for the accident, accusing Hunter Express of breaching its duty of care

Mr Collin said he felt an ‘immense pain’ when the mattress fell on him, which lasted for months until he had the damaged testicle surgically removed.

‘Every day felt like I’d been kicked in my ***. It was a goddamn s***house,” Mr Collin told the… courier post.

Ninety-nine percent of the time I was in bed. It hurt to walk and the painkillers I was on really knocked me out.

Crews with one truck are not allowed to deliver items over 40 kg. All the boxes clearly say it’s a team lift, but I’ve never seen a truck with two people.

“It’s ridiculous and it has to change.”

Mr Collin said Hunter Express did not advise him to fill out work accident forms and that he had to drive himself to the doctor after the accident.

“My supervisor gave me light duty, but his version of light duty was to dig holes in the mud,” he said.

He was unloading the mattress from a truck when he slipped, landing with the box between his legs

“They have to change.”

His attorneys, Shine Lawyers’ North Lakes senior associate Cecelia Simpson, said it “should never be a sole proprietorship.”

“Our client’s injury is too high a price to pay to learn this lesson,” said Ms. Simpson.

“People’s ability to work has a direct impact on the profitability of the companies they work for, and especially when there’s a shortage of skilled workers, we need to keep them safe.”