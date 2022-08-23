Brisbane paeditrician bashed in road rage incident outside Ferny Grove pizza shop

<!–

A family pizza night spiraled out of control when a pediatrician was brutally beaten in a traffic accident as his young family watched in horror.

dr. Daniel Jak picked up Dominos takeaway from Ferny Grove on the outskirts of Brisbane last Saturday night while his pregnant wife and three young children waited in the car.

Shocking Dash Cam footage captures the moment when the children’s merry laughter is interrupted by a loud bang as a vehicle backs up into the front of their car.

‘Holy s**t! Mate, you just hit me!’ the woman hears screaming.

The driver is seen getting out of his vehicle to give her an aerosol concentrate and accusing her of parking it while Dr. Yak returns laden with pizza and soft drinks.

“Don’t you dare talk to my wife like that,” he confronts the driver.

Daniel Jak (pictured) says he was lucky not to have suffered a skull fracture during a bizarre road rage attack

The man can be seen in the video where he punches Doctor Jak twice in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

The man then allegedly punched the doctor off camera 10 to 15 times as he lay on the ground, yards away from oncoming traffic.

‘How dare you!’ Doctor Jak’s wife cries out before the driver got back into his car and drove off, leaving her husband unconscious on the road.

dr. Jak was taken to hospital with a broken nose, facial injuries and a black eye.

“He repeatedly hit me 10 to 15 times, broke my nose, (I was) very lucky (I) didn’t break my skull,” he said. Nine news.

“He is definitely a coward. It’s a coward to hit a defenseless man.’

Pediatrician was still carrying takeaway when he was reportedly king hit by the man

While his wife gets out of the car to get help, can be heard how a frightened three-year-old daughter calls to her mother.

‘She says ‘are we getting a new daddy?’ because all she saw was me being knocked to the ground and I’m unconscious and she thought I was dead,” said Dr. Jak.

Queensland Police said a man from Ferny Grove, 59, has been charged with assault with bodily harm as a result of the incident.

He will appear before the Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 14.