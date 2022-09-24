Brisbane Olympics: Gabba’s $1billion redevelopment for the opening ceremony could be SCRAPPED

Cost: $5 billion, estimated

Economic advantage: Queensland – approximately $8.1 billion, plus $8.6 billion in increased export opportunities and $20.2 billion in international tourism spending. Australia – an estimated $17.6 billion.

Proposed data: July 23 – August 8, 2032

Locations: 32 venues for 28 sports in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Cairns, Townsville, Toowoomba, Melbourne and Sydney

Brisbane: 22 locations. Popular sports and entertainment venues in Brisbane including Suncorp Stadium (rugby), Ballymore (hockey), the Gabba (athletics), Chandler Sports Complex (cycling, shooting, diving, gymnastics), Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Center (table tennis, badminton , fencing, taekwondo), Brisbane Showgrounds (equestrian), Royal Queensland Golf Club (golf), Victoria Park (BMX, equestrian) and Queensland Tennis Center (tennis).

New venues to be built include the Moreton Indoor Sports Center (boxing), the Redland Whitewater Center (canoe/slalom) and Ipswich Stadium (modern pentathlon).

Brisbane Athlete Village: 300 hectare site in the North Shore Hamilton district.

Gold Coast: Six locations. Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Center (weightlifting, volleyball preliminaries), Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Center (judo, wrestling), Broadbeach Park Stadium (beach volleyball), Broadwater Parklands (triathlon), Coomera Indoor Sports Center (volleyball, wheelchair rugby), Robina Stadium ( football, preliminaries).

A planned residential village will be built in Robina for 2,600 Gold Coast athletes and officials.

sunny coast: Four locations. Sunshine Coast Stadium (football – preliminaries), Sunshine Coast Indoor Sports Center (basketball – preliminaries), Alexandra Headlands (cycling – road, athletics – marathon, hiking, sailing – kiteboarding); Sunshine Coast Mountain Bike Center (mountain biking)

Sunshine Coast Satellite Athlete Village in the Heart of Maroochydore CBD

Toowoomba, Townsville, Cairns (football preliminaries)

Sydney and Melbourne (football preliminaries and quarter-finals)