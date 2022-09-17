Brisbane Olympics: Annastacia Palaszczuk a year behind on venues, athletes’ village and transport

Annastacia Palaszczuk is nearly a year behind schedule with crucial planning for the 2032 Olympics, with a source branding the behind-the-scenes power plays of the Games as ‘as***fight’.

Under the Queensland Government’s agreement with the International Olympic Committee, the authority responsible for the infrastructure of the Games should have been established last Christmas.

Clearly the backroom deal within the Labor party has held up the process, with claims of bureaucratic infighting and who will get a plum Olympic role.

Proud Queenslanders reveled in the news when then Prime Minister Scott Morrison said ‘Brisbane shot to the stars’ but the Queensland government is already way behind schedule

The bickering is increasing fears that crucial infrastructure such as sports villages, sports venues, road and rail networks will not be ready in time.

Although the Games will take place in ten years’ time, organizers cannot afford the luxury of delays, as unavoidable problems such as flooding and industrial disputes are likely to delay the completion of major projects.

A Labor party source described the Olympic field wars going on behind the scenes as ‘as***fight’, the… courier post reported.

Festive scenes erupted in Brisbane on Wednesday night after the city was given the 2032 Olympics

“The FBI isn’t happy. People are extremely concerned and very frustrated with the sluggish pace of the rollout,” the source said.

It is feared that Palaszczuk’s government will struggle as delays mount due to the inevitable delays due to the predicted La Nina-related flooding, belligerent unions and the rising cost of all construction.

Brisbane was assigned the Olympic and Paralympic Games in July 2021 and Ms Palaszczuk quickly appointed herself responsible minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles was given the critical role of minister assisting the prime minister on Olympic infrastructure.

“Miles wants as much control as possible so he can hand out ‘Olympic goodies’ to MPs if there is a leadership struggle,” the source said.

Both Miles and Palaszczuk are Queensland nominees on the board of the Brisbane Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (BOCOG), which was established in April 2022.

The body to be established to provide the infrastructure is called the Olympic Coordination Authority (OCA).

Under the agreement with the IOC, it should have been established within five months of the announcement that Brisbane would host the brilliant event.

Ms Palaszczuk promised last month that it would be announced in September, but her administration is said to be in negotiations with the federal government to keep the crucial infrastructure body within existing departments.

That is a departure from the planning of previous Games.

The body would be responsible for athletes’ accommodation, new venues and upgrades like the $1 billion Gabba redevelopment — which could cost “dramatically” more than previously thought.

Ipswich Stadium is one of the new venues to be built ahead of the 2032 Olympics (artist impression pictured)

The body also needs to overhaul transportation systems so that they can accommodate the hundreds of thousands of extra people in the city during the Games.

One of the most controversial projects in the initial discussions was the $6 billion Cross River Rail, which is currently under the transportation portfolio.

An initial estimate said hosting the Games would cost taxpayers more than $5 billion, but it’s clear the bill will be blown when urgent infrastructure needs to be built due to delays.

Suncorp Stadium is one of several existing facilities in southeastern Queensland that will comprise more than 80 percent of the venues for the 2032 Olympics

The federal government has pledged to cover half of the cost, while Queensland residents will pay the other half.

In October, Federal Sports Secretary Richard Colbeck admitted the Games would cost more than the initial estimate of $5 billion.

‘It will probably be a little over five’ [billion]given the infrastructure for transportation and the infrastructure for the Games,” he told 4BC.

Palaszczuk with Andrew Liveris, Chairman of the Brisbane Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (BOCOG)

Another key figure in delivering a successful Games is Australian businessman Andrew Liveris, who was named president of BOCOG by Scott Morrison.

Mr. Liveris was an adviser to Donald Trump on Covid-19 between April and September 2020.