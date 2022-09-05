Brisbane mother Christie Lee Kennedy is found not guilty of running over her husband and his lover

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Brisbane jury has been dismissed in the trial of a woman accused of deliberately running over her husband and his mistress after discovering them together.

Christie Lee Kennedy, 37, who has been found not guilty on two charges, had been married to David Larkin for nearly a decade when she learned he was having an affair with Zowie Noring in March 2021.

The mother of two is accused of deliberately running over Mr Larkin and Mrs Noring in her BMW SUV after discovering them together on Wavell Heights in north Brisbane.

Christie Lee Kennedy (left) was found not guilty of two counts of malicious acts with intent to take out after hitting her husband David Larkin (right) and his lover Zowie Noring

Kennedy also got out of her car, grabbed Ms. Noring by the hair and repeatedly punched her while yelling obscenities, the court has heard.

Kennedy said she had no intention of hitting the couple with her car and was in shock.

The jury at its trial before Judge Tony Moynihan began deliberations Friday afternoon.

Ms. Kennedy (above) continues to face two charges of assault involving bodily harm while armed and pleads guilty to unlawful assault for beating Ms. Noring

Kennedy was found not guilty Monday afternoon with a majority jury verdict on two counts of malicious acts with intent to incapacitate.

However, the jury was unable to find a unanimous or majority verdict on the alternative charges of two counts of assault involving bodily harm while armed.

Kennedy had previously pleaded guilty to unlawful assault.

The jury was fired and Kennedy’s case was listed for listing on September 15.