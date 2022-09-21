Brisbane masseur jailed after sexually assaulting a female client

<!–

An accountant who offered massages after he lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic claimed to be a qualified therapist, but only to meet the requirements of his online advertisement.

Abhishek Kumar Shaw admitted to sexually assaulting a client in 2020 during a massage at her home after requesting his services.

His ad claimed the now 41-year-old had relevant qualifications, but Shaw said they were included as required by Gumtree, a Brisbane court was told on Wednesday.

Instead, he has a master’s degree in accounting, finance and management.

Shaw had worked as an accountant but advertised himself as a masseur after he lost his job.

He went to the woman’s house in April 2020 when she requested a two-hour full body massage.

When the father-of-one arrived, the woman asked for the shift to focus on her lower legs, arms, and hands.

She had noticed immediately that he was not skilled as a masseur, but said nothing because she was ashamed of him.

When Shaw massaged her buttocks, thighs and hips, the woman feared for her safety and requested that he massage him elsewhere.

He also touched her vagina, including under her underwear.

The court was told he immediately stopped touching inappropriately when the woman told him to stop.

During a police-arranged phone call after the assault, Shaw denied all wrongdoing but apologized to the woman for the inconvenience or offense he caused.

He had to face trial after the woman testified at a hearing before agreeing to plead guilty.

The court heard that Shaw came from India in 2008 to study in Australia before acquiring citizenship about a decade later.

Brisbane District Court Judge Ken Barlow said Shaw had no criminal record and wrote a letter of apology to the woman, who expected a professional masseur to provide safe and respectful services to her home.

“I’ve seen some references that indicate that you are highly regarded by friends and people who work with you,” he told Shaw during the sentencing.

His history has included volunteering at a charity for people with disabilities.

“What you did on this occasion does not resemble your character, but it was a serious offense,” added Judge Barlow.

“Harassment at any time, whether violent or not, is a serious crime.”

Shaw is back at work as an accountant while his pregnant wife is the primary caregiver for their two-year-old son.

Judge Barlow sentenced Shaw to six months in prison, including one year of full suspension.