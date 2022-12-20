Brisbane: Man critical and two others treated for injuries after a boat capsized

A man is in critical condition after a boat capsized in Queensland on Wednesday.

The accident happened in the waters off Shore Street, Cleveland, 18 miles southeast of Brisbane CBD.

Two other people – a teenage girl and a man in his 40s – were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

They were then taken to hospital.

They were reportedly stranded in the water for hours when the accident happened around 8 p.m 9 a.m., but the alarm was not raised until hours later.

More to come…