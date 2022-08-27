Brisbane man, 19, is charged with arson after his Annerley unit exploded in flames

<!–

A 19-year-old man has been charged with arson after allegedly setting his own unit on fire, sparking a nighttime inferno.

Queensland Police confirmed that detectives had charged the man after a fire broke out overnight at a home in the Brisbane inner-city suburb of Annerley.

Police allege that the man deliberately set fire to items in his unit at 11 p.m. Friday night and that the fire spread throughout the building.

Police allege a 19-year-old deliberately lit a fire that sent a towering plume of smoke into Brisbane’s midnight sky

Emergency services rushed to the Brisbane inner city residence (pictured) after the fire broke out in a ‘Queenslander’ divided into four units

The four-storey ‘Queenslander’ house was divided into four apartments.

No one was injured in the fire and the man was arrested at the scene.

He faces the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.