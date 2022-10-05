Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner urges residents to ‘dob-in’ neighbours with short-stay rentals

A city council is urging residents to “dop in” properties they suspect are being rented out as Airbnb-style accommodation in a bid to tackle an unprecedented housing crisis.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner on Tuesday urged city residents to report neighbors they believe are renting their homes through platforms such as Airbnb, Bookings.com and Stayz.

The move comes three months after Brisbane City Council rolled out a 50 per cent rate rise on short-term rental properties – costing hosts an extra $985 in installments a year.

Schrinner claims the ‘dob-in’ call is not a revenue-raising measure, but an attempt to make more houses available after the state’s vacancy rate fell to a record low of 0.7 percent.

“I would be happy if this new rating category didn’t raise a single dollar,” Cr Schrinner said.

“Brisbane currently has a serious housing shortage because not enough homes are being built to meet demand.

“We want this new rating category to convince owners to return properties to the long-term rental market so they can become permanent homes.”

Homeowners will be sent a letter with their next rate bill asking them to flag any properties they believe are short-term stays in their neighborhood.

Schrinner asked for help from residents in a post shared on Twitter Tuesday. “We’re asking you to help us get more homes back on the long-term rental market by letting us know about homes listed on sites like AirBNB and Stayz,” Cr Schrinner wrote.

The major went on to explain the rate hike as a means of motivating short-term homeowners to return their properties to the long-term rental market.

“Queensland is in the grip of a housing crisis with Greater Brisbane’s unemployment rate at a record low of 0.7%,” Cr Schrinner wrote.

“That’s why we’re asking people to return their homes to the long-term rental market or pay higher prices that reflect the home’s commercial use.”

Brisbane Finance Minister Fiona Cunningham said the council hoped short-stay owners would “self-nominate” rather than be revealed by other residents.

In a post shared on Twitter, Schrinner asked residents for their help in reporting properties (pictured)

Lord Major explained that the 50 per cent short-term rate rise was made to encourage landlords to return their properties to the long-term rental market (pictured)

Ms Cunningham revealed that the council will use online technology tools to identify properties that fall under the Transitory Accommodation category.

“We would prefer people self-nominate, which is already happening when properties change from being owner-occupied to being rented,” Cr Cunningham said.

‘However, through technology that is available, the Council can identify properties that have been listed on short-term accommodation websites for 60 days.

“This is about trying to push properties back into the private rental market while ensuring those that continue to be used in the short term pay their fair share.”

Airbnb country manager for Australia and New Zealand, Susan Wheeldon, criticized the price hike as it would hurt everyday Queenslanders trying to make ends meet.

“Differentiated rates will put further financial pressure on ordinary people who share their homes to help make ends meet,” Ms Wheeldon said in a statement.

“Proposals such as these, if implemented, harm visitors and the wider community who rely on short-term stays to travel cheaply in Australia, including for purposes such as providing care and support to family members.”

It comes as Brisbane’s vacancy rate fell to a record low of 0.7 per cent (pictured, houses and apartments in Brisbane)

Last month, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called an emergency summit to tackle Queensland’s housing crisis after mass interstate migration saw 50,000 people move to the state in just one year.

An initial roundtable with governmental and non-governmental stakeholders took place on 16 September and will be followed by the summit in October.

The Premier said the Queensland Housing Summit would address housing challenges caused by recent flooding, interstate migration, population growth and construction delays.

“Nothing is more important than having a roof over your head – it’s a basic need – and the stories of people without safe housing are heartbreaking,” Palaszczuk said.

“In a modern economy where we have one of the fastest growing economies in the country, it’s a shock to see people living out of their cars or not being housed.

‘I want Queenslanders to understand that I recognize this is a problem.’

Ms Palaszczuk promised the summit would not just be a talking-fest and would result in “key actions” – including land supplies and social housing – to fix the crisis.