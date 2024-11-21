Brisbane Lions star Darcy Fort marries fiancée Jasmine Weiss in stunning Geelong wedding ceremony

Darcy Fort has married his beautiful fiancée Jasmine Weiss in their hometown of Geelong.

The Brisbane Lions player, 31, married his fellow occupational therapist over the weekend in a star-studded ceremony involving his football friends.

The lovebirds tied the knot at the picturesque Provenance Wines estate, famous for its stunning surroundings.

The AFL star cut a dapper figure in a tailored suit paired with a crisp white dress shirt and black bow tie.

She completed the classic look with black pumps and a white boutonniere.

The 6ft 8in player towered over his beautiful girlfriend, who looked absolutely radiant in a strapless white dress.

Darcy was attended by several of his AFL teammates, including Brisbane teammate Oscar McInerney, 30, whom he hugged in a tender moment shortly before his bride walked down the aisle.

Other AFL players in attendance included Noah Answerth, Jarrod Berry, Callum Ah Chee and Keidean Coleman.

In photos shared on social media, the newlyweds were seen gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes as the sun set behind them during the perfect ceremony.

It seemed to be a romantic and fun-filled outing for the couple.

They had every reason to celebrate after Darcy helped his team win the Grand Final against Sydney in September.

The couple announced their engagement on social media in October last year, after several years of dating.

Darcy previously played for the Geelong Cats from 2019 to 2021.

He is a three-time premiership player who lost in both 2020 and 2023, and finally took home his first cup in the Grand Final earlier this year.