Brisbane Lions keen to talk to Buddy Franklin after report he and wife Jesinta want to head north

The Brisbane Lions are ready to ‘chat’ with superstar Buddy Franklin amid a bomb threat that the out-of-contract Sydney Swans star is open to leaving the Harbor City with his wife Jesinta.

Franklin, 35, is in the final season of a nine-year $10 million contract with the Bloods, but with Jesinta reportedly eager to be closer to her Gold Coast family, he may seek a fresh start under Lions coach Chris Fagan. .

A Lions club official said on Thursday there had been no communication with the key attacker, but if the father-of-two wants to ‘move to Queensland, we’d have a chat’.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Swans were willing to pay the two-time premiership winner Hawthorn $500,000 per season starting in 2023.

Franklin was said to be “offended” by the offer and expected a deal of about $700,000 to $800,000 a year.

Swans CEO Tom Harley is confident the club can keep Franklin and that business (contract talks) was “going well at the moment”.

Franklin, who joined the exclusive 1000 goals club earlier this year, would be a huge asset to many AFL clubs despite the end of his glittering career.

With Fagan’s team a real contender for the premiership, there’s a real chance the man with the best left foot in the code could win his first flag since 2013.

His potential arrival at the Gabba would bolster an already healthy forward line for Brisbane, boasting Joe Daniher, Eric Hipwood and Charlie Cameron in their ranks.

Jesinta recently completed a three-day course and exam administered by the AFL Players’ Association required to be a players’ agent.

The course educates aspiring agents on a range of topics, including their roles, rules and regulations, and talent identification.

Participants first register with the AFL Players Association and complete the three-day agent course, which costs $3,300.

Then they take a three-hour entrance exam to test their knowledge.

Speaking on Channel Seven’s The Morning Show last month, the model said “we have options” when host Kylie Gillies suggested there were plenty of other rival clubs to grab Buddy.

“There are always rumors and speculation around Bud, and I think when he comes to the end of such a great contract, it always would,” she said.

‘But I think they are just that; they are rumors and they are speculations.’

She also seemed to take a subtle swipe at the Swans for their $500,000 “lowball” contract offer, adamant that her husband has “great footy” in him despite his age.

“I still feel he has a lot to give, and he still feels like he has great football” [left in him], and he feels so good,” she said, adding, “He keeps saying, ‘I feel like I’m 21,’ which is great. And the statistics really show that.’

In March, Franklin became only the sixth VFL/AFL player to score 1000 goals amid iconic scenes at the SCG after hitting the milestone in a round two match against Geelong.