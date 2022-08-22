Brisbane Lions go into bat for AFL skipper Dayne Zorko despite outrageous taunt at Harry Petty

<!–

The Lions have jumped in defense of Dayne Zorko – despite their under fire captain launching a vicious sled aimed at opponent Harry Petty’s family in Brisbane’s humiliating 58 point loss to the Demons.

Lions general manager Danny Daly said the club has since moved out of the saga and is more concerned with ‘making sure Dayne is well’.

Petty was in tears and very visibly upset after Zorko reportedly slipped something along the lines of: ‘I hope your mother dies,’ the statement said. Herald Sun.

Zorko, who has a long history of poor sportsmanship on the field, is unlikely to face a sanction for this case.

Brisbane defended captain Dayne Zorko after allegedly using a sled against an opponent’s family

Demons player Harry Petty (left) is comforted by Demon coach Mark Williams (center) and Troy Chaplin (right) after he cuts a sled from Zorko

Daly said the club was now prioritizing his well-being after the fiery skipper grabbed a slice from across the footy industry.

“The club discussed the matter with Melbourne on Friday night immediately after the game, the club made a statement on Saturday morning and there it is,” he said. SEN.

“To be quite honest, our goal now is to make sure Dayne is okay… He came out on Saturday and apologized.”

There have been calls by many in the footy industry to strip Zorko from the captaincy, and the Lions star has also shut down his Instagram in the wake of the controversy.

More to come…