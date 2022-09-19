Brisbane gym attacker stabbed Comanchero associate to be accepted into bikie gang

One of the four men arrested for the fatal stabbing of a Comanchero employee reportedly believed they would be admitted to a cycling club for carrying out the attack.

Levi Maurice Johnson, 23, was stabbed and bled to death outside a Goodlife gym in Mansfield, Brisbane, around 1pm on Monday.

Four members of the 13 Kings gang are said to have cornered him as he exited the parking lot before fleeing.

One was arrested shortly afterwards before the other three were taken into custody following a week-long manhunt involving 200 officers and 60 detectives.

Thomas Friedrich Myler, 35, Stuart Galloway, Luke Thomas Moore, both 34, and Kyle Martin, 24, have all been charged with murder.

Detective Inspector Andrew Massingham said police will allege that one of the men helped carry out the attack so they could pass over to a bicycle gang.

“At this stage, a number of cases will be brought before the court regarding the motive. I can’t go into that in detail (as we are in the subjudice period,” he said.

“But certainly some thought processes around committing this crime could lead to at least one of these accused getting into a motorcycle group after committing this crime.”

Martin was the last person arrested by police after officers surrounded a house on Albion Street in Warwick at 9.45pm on Saturday.

Chief Inspector Massingham said police will allege Martin Johnson stabbed six times during the attack.

“It will also be alleged that even after that time, one member of the four already indicted continued to assault the deceased,” he said..

Police managed to track down Martin after she followed his girlfriend on a short drive to get takeaway from Hungry Jacks.

Kyle Martin, 24 (pictured), was arrested with his 24-year-old girlfriend after police surrounded a property on Albion Street in Warwick at 9:45 p.m. Saturday

Thomas Friedrich Myler, 35 (pictured), Stuart Galloway and Luke Thomas Moore, both 34, are the other three people arrested in connection with the attack

“That food was enough for two people and paid for in cash,” said Supt Massingham.

“It was at that time that I was sure we had our wanted person.”

Martin is said to have made plans to leave the state and go to Western Australia.

He is due to appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday while his 24-year-old girlfriend has assisted police with their investigation.

She has not been charged/charged with any wrongdoing.

Martin’s arrest came a day after Myler was taken into custody following a police raid on a home on Skinner Avenue at Wellington Point on Friday.

Brisbane’s Regional Crime Coordinator, Chief Inspector Andrew Massingham, said police would allege he buried weapons in another property just before the arrest.

Up to 200 police and 60 detectives had worked around the clock in the past week to locate the men allegedly responsible for the attack (pictured, blue tarpaulin in Mansfield parking lot on Monday)

“We got help from PolAir and shortly after, a vehicle, a Mazda 323, left this address (Wellington Point),” he said.

“That vehicle was taken to an address in Chandler, where we believe the wanted person… has buried a number of firearms in a property.”

Myler allegedly had an argument and broke up with Martin after the stabbing.

“From some of the words spoken by this man (Myler) tonight, it appears that that relationship has broken down somewhat and that is clearly something we will be looking at in the coming days,” Chief Inspector Massingham said.