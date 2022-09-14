Brisbane gang ’13 Kings’ believed to be behind Mansfield stabbing of Comanchero Levi Johnson

A mysterious and brutally violent street gang called the ’13 Kings’ is said to be behind the execution of a Comanchero associate.

Queensland police are on the hunt for Kyle Martin, 24, and Thomas Myler, 35, after bicycle repairman Levi Maurice Johnson, 23, was stabbed to death in broad daylight on Monday outside a gym in Brisbane’s Mansfield suburb.

It comes when Stuart Galloway, 34, was dramatically arrested by the detectives shortly after the attack and another 34-year-old man was handcuffed to a home in Birkdale on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Andrew Massingham claimed the four men allegedly involved in the brutal attack are members of the little-known street gang ’13 Kings’, believed to be a feeder group for an outlaw biker gang.

Kyle Martin, 24 (left), and Thomas Myler, 35 (right), are wanted for questioning by police in connection with the murder of Comancheros employee Levi Maurice Johnson

Comancheros employee Levi Maurice Johnson, 23, was stabbed to death Monday in an ambush outside a Goodlife gym in Brisbane’s Carindale. He is pictured with his sister, world champion boxer Cherneka ‘Sugar Neekz’ Johnson

“The gang was not well known or well established,” Supt Massingham emphasized.

‘It’s probably a group of individuals with similar interests.

‘There is a suggestion that this club [13 Kings] can be a feeder group. That is a line of research we are exploring.’

Supt Massingham added few more details about the ’13 Kings’ gang, except that it was thought to be ‘present’ in the Capalaba area, a suburb to the south east of Brisbane.

“The person taken into custody this morning at the Birkdale address and the two outstanding men and also the 34-year-old man, claim to be members or associates of the 13 Kings gang or group, which is a fairly well-known group that does have a presence or a clubhouse in the Capalaba area,” he said.

The credibility of those claims is still under investigation. And any claim that that club has ties to another outlaw biker gang at this stage is just an assumption.”

Although the police suspect they know who was responsible for the horrific stabbing, the investigation is still ongoing.

A motorcyclist near the gym where Mr Johnson was stabbed to death as police and SES volunteers searched for clues

Cherneka Johnson sat outside the double garage looking shattered, often putting her head in her hands and looking nothing like the fighter who won the IBF super bantamweight title a few months earlier

Heavily armed officers carried out raids on properties in the suburbs of Ransome and Birkdale on Tuesday evening, but were unable to locate the two men.

“We were looking for individuals to question in connection with this tragic murder,” said Supt Massingham.

“Those people weren’t at those addresses last night.

“We appeal to them to report to the nearest police station.

Martin and Myler would be in the Capalaba, Birkdale or Ransome areas.

Police urged the public not to approach either man, but to call triple zero.

Police raided another home in Birkdale on Wednesday morning, arresting a 34-year-old man. He is the second person arrested in connection with the stabbing after Stuart Galloway.

Stuart Galloway, 34, was dramatically arrested by canine squad police who found him in bushes on a reserve just a few hundred yards from the attack

Galloway was the first of four suspects involved in the attack to be arrested. Another 34-year-old man was taken into custody after police raided his home in Birkdale on Wednesday morning

Levi Johnson, whose sister is world champion boxer Cherneka Johnson, was killed after his Mercedes was wedged in by a black Audi A3 hatchback behind him and rammed from the front by a white Nissan Patrol as he tried to exit the driveway of the Goodlife gym.

Four assailants smashed his window with a crowbar and he fled through the passenger door, but didn’t get very far when one of the men caught up with him and stabbed him in a frenzy, leaving him bleeding on the road.

Gyms and other Good Samaritans desperately tried to save him by staunching the wounds and used a defibrillator to resuscitate him after losing his heartbeat.

Witnesses described a scene of bloody chaos as he lay over the curb, mortally wounded by numerous stab wounds to his abdomen.

Three of the attackers sped away in the Patrol, but the Audi would not start and the driver fled on foot. The two backpacks later found nearby came from the Audi, according to police.

Mr Johnson’s body lies covered with a tarp (right) at the crime scene in the wake of Monday afternoon’s murder

Outside, a young man was seen making an excited phone call, gesticulating the street with his hand. He later collapsed into a pile on the floor until he was lured into the house by others.

Galloway was dramatically arrested by dog ​​police who found him in bushes in a reserve just a few hundred yards from the attack.

The shirtless man surrendered to police and was handcuffed and put in a forensically clean suit to preserve DNA on his body and clothing.

He was charged with each illegal possession of a revolver and possession of ammunition and explosives without a license.

Galloway stood before Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning and he was remanded in custody to appear on September 29.

Supt Massingham said the four men had been investigating Johnson for some time before the attack.

“These men were extremely motivated to hunt this person,” he said at the scene on Monday.

“This incident has been fully captured on CCTV footage. I watched that CCTV and it’s confrontational and horrible.

“We don’t know the motive of what happened, whether planning was involved or whether there was an incident that escalated in nearby streets.

“What was clear was their intent to cause this person significant harm.”

Mr Johnson, although not a member of the Comancheros, was still in trouble. On October 31 last year, he was stabbed during a brawl on the Gold Coast in an alleged arson attack

Mr Johnson, although not a member of the Comancheros, was still in trouble.

On October 31 last year, he was stabbed during a brawl on the Gold Coast in an alleged arson attack.

Police at the time claimed that Mr Johnson and an associate were with a unit in Biggera Waters when a fight broke out between them and acquaintances.

He and the other man would then have left, only to return armed with the intention of setting the house on fire. However, they didn’t get that far when Mr Johnson was stabbed by a Mongolian member.

It’s unknown if the brawl and his murder are related, but police are investigating the possibility that his attackers could be linked to the rival gang.

Johnson was charged with attempted arson and dangerous conduct with a weapon, but both were dropped on Sept. 1 — less than two weeks before his death.

Five days later, he pleaded guilty to drug possession and was convicted, but no other sentence was imposed.