Brisbane family’s veggie patch and Perth grandpa’s rose garden ordered to be destroyed over ‘safety’

A family that hands out free fruits and vegetables and a great-grandfather who planted a beautiful rose garden are both ordered to destroy them for “safety.”

In the latest signs of bureaucracy gone mad, two municipalities on opposite sides of the country – in Brisbane and Perth – have issued orders to destroy what most would consider a public good.

In Wellington Point, a suburb of Brisbane, the Ashwell family was told to tear up their vegetable garden, which had happened providing free products to their neighbors.

And across the country, in Perth’s Golden Bay suburb, 92-year-old Trevor Coster’s flowers have been ordered to be uprooted next week after just a single complaint.

Matthew and Bec Ashwell think they’re falling victim to… Redland City Council.

“People came by and said, ‘Thank you so much, I didn’t know what we were going to eat tonight, and now we’ve got something,'” Mr Ashwell said. 7News.

But a series of complaints to the council means they have 14 days to tear everything up.

He said it was “disappointing and frustrating” because they had tried to make it water-friendly and as safe as possible, while preserving the existing arterial roads.

Complaints have also been made about the family’s swing, chickens and bees.

But so far, the Ashwells have not received a report of a breach, despite regular inspections by the council.

Some residents are disgusted by the use of blunt force by the municipality.

“The knowledge they have and the things they can help the community with the vegetable gardens is just amazing,” says neighbor Donna Martin.

Redland City Council said it has “received many complaints about the property and will continue to work with the owners to help them bring the area into compliance”.

“Garden beds or landscaping that are within 900mm of the property do not require council approval,” the council added.

But Mr Ashwell insisted that ‘we should have a little more flexibility to use it the way we would if we have to maintain it’.

In Perth, a final effort has been made by the community to prevent great-grandfather Trevor Coster’s beloved rose garden from being snatched away.

But Mr Coster has been ordered by the Rockingham Council to uproot his flowers next week, despite more than 1,000 people signing a petition fighting the order.

After just one complaint that the thorn bushes pose a public safety hazard, the council has pushed for them to be removed.

“Looks like we might have to dig them out and that would be a shame because they’re part of my life – they don’t hurt,” said Mr Coster. 9News.

The Coster family wonders why the council isn’t addressing other potential safety issues as well, such as sharp objects in the trash left on the same street at the edge of the street.

“Obviously the community appreciates this and their statutes don’t support it,” said Mr Coster’s daughter Lisa Dopheide.

“It’s a total waste of a lot of people’s energy, fighting for something that shouldn’t have been fought for.”

The council said it will consider an extension if it hears from the ombudsman’s office, where the family has filed a complaint.

“The roses have been so beautiful here because children love to pick them and take them home to Mama,” said Mr. Coster.