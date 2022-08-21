Brisbane driver accused of leaving couple sprawled on the road in Wynnum

<!–

Police are looking for a carpool driver as he is accused of leaving a couple seriously injured on the road before driving off in a horror incident.

Queensland Police have confirmed they were looking for the owner of a 2018 black Nissan X-Trail with Queensland SA4B1 registration number.

The shocking hit and run took place around 11pm on Friday evening at Bay Terrace in Brisbane’s Wynnum suburb.

A vision of the incident showed a 39-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man lying on the ground in agony and unable to move after being hit by a car that was allegedly an Uber.

They were taken to hospital in serious condition.

The photo shows a person lying on the ground after a hit-and-run in Brisbane’s Wynnum suburb

Witnesses watched and filmed how the driver briefly got out of the car.

He was spotted before he quickly returned to the car and fled.

The witnesses tried to stop him by standing in the path of the car, but he drove away, narrowly avoiding hitting the helpless victims a second time.

A third pedestrian who was with the injured couple at the time managed to avoid being hit and called for help.

In the video, he can be heard calling to a witness that “an Uber driver just hit us” at “full speed.”

A witness to the incident said: Nine news there were ‘people on the floor… it was a massacre’.

The driver who was hit left the car shortly after driving away at high speed, according to police.

The police are calling on those responsible to turn themselves in and to contact anyone who has a dashcam or camera.