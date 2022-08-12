Brisbane dog attack in Algester as mastiffs savage toddler and grandmother Dina Puc

Heroic grandmother Dina Puc sacrificed herself to save her toddler granddaughter from destruction by the family’s dogs

A heroic grandmother saved her toddler granddaughter from the devastation of the family’s dogs – presumably Mastiffs – by throwing herself before them.

Two dogs turned on the little girl around 7pm on Thursday when they were being fed in the backyard of her grandparents’ home in Springwater Place, Algester, south Brisbane.

As the dogs tore at the child’s face, Dina Pug, 63, threw herself in disgust between the dogs and the boy – but they then launched their attack on her.

Ms Pug is now said to be in critical condition and undergoing further surgery after medics fought to save her life on Friday.

The toddler, about three years old, suffered serious injuries to his face, neck and chest and required extensive stitches.

“The dogs don’t really like children,” shattered grandfather Robert Puc admitted to the Daily Mail Australia on Friday.

“They were my own dogs.

“For the past few weeks my granddaughter has been with me when I feed them, but last night one of the dogs stepped on her and just attacked her.

“My wife jumped out and just covered her, lying on her whole body to protect her from the dogs, but they just grabbed her.”

He added: ‘They know my wife, of course, but they couldn’t really see in the dark – it’s not great light there.

“When she lay face down, the dogs had no idea who she was.”

A neighbor reported seeing the family walk two ‘very large dogs’ that she thought were bullmastiffs (pictured) that came up to their waists

A neighbor who tried to intervene was also injured when he fell from a wall when he threw sticks and wood at the dogs to stop them.

Mr. Pug revealed how he then fought to try and drag the dogs away and save his wife and granddaughter from the blood-curdling attack – but they were too strong for him.

“I was out there tugging at them,” he told Daily Mail Australia. “But they were too powerful. It was horrible.

“My wife saved my granddaughter. She’ll be fine, she needs some stitches.

‘But my wife is not well. It’s very serious. She just had another surgery today.’

Grandfather Robert Pug Tried To Pull His ‘Very Large’ Dogs Off His Wife And Granddaughter, But Admits They Were Too Powerful For Him

The incident was not reported to police, but the Queensland Ambulance Service said intensive care paramedics treated the injured in the aftermath of the attack.

“A female toddler was transported to Queensland Children’s Hospital in serious condition with injuries to the chest, neck and face,” a spokesperson said.

A woman in her 60s was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in serious but stable condition with a serious head injury and neck pain.

“An IC paramedic and an officer from the High Acuity Response Unit were on board for transport.”

They added: ‘A man in his 60s was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in stable condition with back pain after falling 1.5 meters from a retaining wall.

“This patient has not had any dog ​​bites.”

On top view with the backyard of the Pug terrain (center) where the attack of the wild dog took place

The dogs have since been captured by Brisbane city guards and have now been seized pending a decision on their future.

Their breed is not yet known, but a neighbor reported seeing the family walk two ‘very large dogs’ which she believed to be mastiffs that came up to their owner’s waist.

A spokesman told the Daily Mail Australia: ‘The council attended an address in Algester on Thursday night and seized two dogs from a private property.

“Attacks on animals are taken incredibly seriously and these animals are at the community animal center as the investigation into this incident continues.”